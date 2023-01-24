SPPU 2023: Engineering Students Demand Postponement of Semester Exam, Check Details Here

SPPU 2023 Exam Postponement: According to reports, students of Pune University staged a protest demanding the university authorities postpone the second-year Engineering examination which is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. As per the updates, hundreds of college students have assembled outside the college building demanding the postponement of the semester exams.

As per the recent updates, students demand the postponement of exams because of the less gap between the two-semester exams, whereas the college authorities ensured that they will take the decision soon.

According to the media reports, the exam is postponed and is scheduled to be held from February 13, 2023, to February 24, 2023. However, students are advised to go through the examination dates issued by the University.

Pune University Registrar Prafull Pawar said that the university has acknowledged students' issues and will try to take the decision as soon as possible. About 160 Engineering colleges are affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the reports said.

Check the Tweets below:

Just 4 days gap between in semester and end semester exam. And no gap between two consecutive papers.

Students are not even getting time to revise for exams.

Please postpone the SE end semester exam. #sppu #puneuniversity #postponeSEexam@_SPPU@Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/31hpoAcEYD — Rupali Susar Patil (@RupaliSusar) January 23, 2023

Pune University Exams 2023

The Pune University 2023 examinations will be conducted on the 2nd year Engineering examination from January 25, 2023. The last semester's exams ended on January 20, 2023.

However, last semester's exams were also got rescheduled last minute and were held according to the revised dates. According to the official notification, there are around 160 engineering colleges under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and approx 75,000 students are enrolled.

