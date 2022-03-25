SPPU Final semester exams to be held offline, Check exam details here

SPPU Final Semester exams: Savitribai Phule Pune University will be conducting the final semester exams for the students in the offline mode. The complete schedule for the SSPU final semester exams is yet to be announced by the university. Reports however suggest that the university will conduct the final semester exams by the end of June 2022.

As per news reports, the University officials have stated that SPPU will be conducting all the even semester exams in the offline mode for the students. The officials have also stated that priority will be given to the final semester since they are often required to submit their mark sheets for further studies and employment purposes.

The SPPU semester examination dates will be declared on the official website of Pune University - unipune.ac.in.

Offline exams due to COVID-19 normalcy

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SPPU conducted the semester exams for the students in the online mode. The results of the online exams were also announced soon by the university. With the COVID-19 situation coming back to normalcy in Maharashtra, the University is now keen on conducting the exams for the students in the offline mode and beginning the offline classes for the students.

SPPU officials have also reported that the COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed by the university for the offline examinations. Although the students of the university have been asking for online examinations, the exam authorities of SPPU have decided that the exams for the final semester students will be conducted in the offline mode only.

