NTA JEE Mains 2022: How to Prepare and Revise for JEE in 1 Month?

NTA JEE Mains 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). This year, the JEE Main 2022 will be held in 2 sessions - April and May. The entrance exam for the April session will be conducted on 21st, 24th, 25th, 29th April and 1st and 4th May 2022. With this, the aspirants are left with one month to prepare for the JEE Mains exam.

Ideally, by now, the candidates must have completed their syllabus. Even if they have not covered the whole JEE Main 2022 syllabus they can go with revising the concepts, formulas, and theories before the final day. To help students with last-minute preparation tips, here they can check how to prepare and revise for NTA JEE in 1 month.

JEE Main 1 Month Preparation Tips and Strategies

With only a month left for the preparation of JEE Mains, aspirants are advised to properly strategize and plan their daily timetable to make the best use of the remaining one month. To crack NTA JEE Main with a good score, candidates must have a smart preparation plan. Studying, practising, and revising will help them in scoring more marks. All they have to do is follow the tips and tricks mentioned below -

Management of Time

Time management will help the candidates in dealing with all the pressure revolving around the JEE Main exam. This 1 month is the time to consolidate their preparation and ensure that they give their best in the entrance exam. All the three subjects - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry are equally important. So, divide the remaining crucial weeks aptly into the three subjects. Prepare a chapter-wise and topic-wise revision schedule and list all formulae, so that candidates do not waste their time.

JEE Main Preparation Time Table for the Last Month

The key to the right preparation is timely planning. Aspirants must learn from their weak areas and practice well in time to improve by all possible means. This stage should be utilized more for problem-solving, memorizing formulae and understanding one’s strengths & weaknesses. Accordingly, they can prepare a timetable for JEE Main. They can study important and less important topics in different or mixed formats as per their comfort. They can plan their day-wise JEE Main preparation timetable by listing out the important topics from different subjects and equally dividing their time on each subject.

Time To Focus on Important Topics and Limited Study Material

At this time, aspirants must not start any new books or new topics. However, they can still refer to standard books for concept clearing. While NCERT books are not enough for the preparation of JEE Main and reference books are a must but also be aware that there are numerous books available in the market. Choose one or two reference books from which they find the concepts simple to understand and study from. They should stick to a single system of preparation and have faith in themselves. This will help them in gradually build up their confidence level and are geared up to crack any difficult question.

Time To Brush Up the JEE Mains Syllabus

Apart from revising the important chapters for JEE Main, candidates must also revise the whole syllabus as well. Having the basic knowledge of the complete syllabus is a must if they want to crack JEE Main with a score that ensures a seat in one of the NITs, IIITs, or other top engineering colleges. Some of the important chapters from all the three subjects are provided below -

Physics Mathematics Chemistry Wave Optics Straight Lines & Pair of Straight Lines Atomic Structure Electrostatics and Gravitation Sequence & Series Nuclear & Surface Chemistry Wave Motion & String Waves Trigonometry Chemical Thermodynamics Semiconductors and Communication Systems Probability & Statistics Aldehydes and Ketones Atomic Structure in Modern Physics Binomial Theorem Electrochemistry Current Electricity Applications of Derivatives Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Take Mock Tests, Solve Previous Years and Sample Papers

Solving the JEE Main question papers from previous years is undoubtedly one of the best strategies to prepare well for the upcoming exam. Apart from that, to check where the candidate stands in terms of their preparation, they must start taking JEE Main mock tests. Practise makes a man perfect and this will not only help in improving the scores but will also be helpful in enhancing the problem-solving speed.

JEE Main Study Plan in Last One Month

Stay focused and have a positive attitude while studying.

Allocate separate times for revision, practice, and taking mock tests.

Enhance speed and manage time by solving sample papers and previous year's JEE Main question papers.

Take mock-test series to build a winning exam temperament.

Focus on the weaker areas and try to clear the concepts.

Remember to take short breaks of five to ten minutes after every one or two hours of study.

Brush up important formulae in all three subjects.

Even if a student cannot go through all the chapters, know the important topics from each chapter from which questions are asked.

