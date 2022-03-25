MHT CET 2022: Registration to End Soon! Last date is March 31, Hurry to Apply!

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

     MHT CET 2022 online registration is going on in online mode. Candidates can fill up the application form till 31st March 2022 at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Get updates here 

    Created On: Mar 25, 2022 16:06 IST
    Modified on: Mar 25, 2022 16:07 IST

    MHT CET Registration 2022

    MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be closing the registration window for admission to professional courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education. As per the released date, the last date to apply for Maharashtra CET is 31st March 2022. Candidates can also fill out the application form from the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

    Also, a direct link has been provided below for the convenience of the candidate. The exam conducting authority will also provide the MHT CET application form correction facility. The dates for the same will be released soon and it will be updated here. 

    MHT CET Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    MHT CET 2022 Application Dates for MHT CET Engineering, Pharmacy and Agricultural

    Events 

    Dates 

    Availability of MHT CET Application Window

    10th February 2022

    Last date to register for MHT CET 

    31st March 2022

    MHT CET registration with late fee

    1st to 7th April 2022

    Last date of online payment 

    7th April 

    How To Fill MHT CET Application Form for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agricultural 

    Maharashtra CET registration 2022 can be done only in online mode. Before applying for MHT CET, candidates should keep these documents and information ready - mobile number, email ID, scanned photo and signature in the prescribed size and format. Check below the steps to know how to fill the MHT CET form - 

    • Step 1 - Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET - mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
    • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the registration tab.
    • Step 3 - On the new page, fill in all the required details and submit the registration form.
    • Step 4 - After registering successfully, candidates will have to fill up the application form and upload the scanned documents.
    • Step 5 - Now, pay the application fees and submit the form. 

    Also, candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs.800 whereas those belonging to the reserved category have to pay Rs.600. Candidates need to download their filled application form and take a printout of it. It is advised that they should keep their forms safe until the completion of the admission process. 

    About Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 

    MHT CET is a state-level entrance exam that is conducted for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education courses offered by the Maharashtra CET participating institutes of the state. MHT CET 2022 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test. The exam will have three papers, Paper 1 of Mathematics, Paper 2 of Physics and Chemistry combined and Paper 3 of Biology. Candidates applying for Engineering courses (PCM Group) have to appear in Paper 1 and 2 while those applying for Pharmacy courses (PCB Group) need to appear in Paper 2 and 3.

