MHT CET 2022: Registration to End Soon! Last date is March 31, Hurry to Apply!

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be closing the registration window for admission to professional courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education. As per the released date, the last date to apply for Maharashtra CET is 31st March 2022. Candidates can also fill out the application form from the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Also, a direct link has been provided below for the convenience of the candidate. The exam conducting authority will also provide the MHT CET application form correction facility. The dates for the same will be released soon and it will be updated here.

MHT CET Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

MHT CET 2022 Application Dates for MHT CET Engineering, Pharmacy and Agricultural

Events Dates Availability of MHT CET Application Window 10th February 2022 Last date to register for MHT CET 31st March 2022 MHT CET registration with late fee 1st to 7th April 2022 Last date of online payment 7th April

How To Fill MHT CET Application Form for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agricultural

Maharashtra CET registration 2022 can be done only in online mode. Before applying for MHT CET, candidates should keep these documents and information ready - mobile number, email ID, scanned photo and signature in the prescribed size and format. Check below the steps to know how to fill the MHT CET form -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET - mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the registration tab.

Step 3 - On the new page, fill in all the required details and submit the registration form.

Step 4 - After registering successfully, candidates will have to fill up the application form and upload the scanned documents.

Step 5 - Now, pay the application fees and submit the form.

Also, candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs.800 whereas those belonging to the reserved category have to pay Rs.600. Candidates need to download their filled application form and take a printout of it. It is advised that they should keep their forms safe until the completion of the admission process.

About Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET)

MHT CET is a state-level entrance exam that is conducted for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education courses offered by the Maharashtra CET participating institutes of the state. MHT CET 2022 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test. The exam will have three papers, Paper 1 of Mathematics, Paper 2 of Physics and Chemistry combined and Paper 3 of Biology. Candidates applying for Engineering courses (PCM Group) have to appear in Paper 1 and 2 while those applying for Pharmacy courses (PCB Group) need to appear in Paper 2 and 3.

Also Read: IGNOU B.Ed. 2022: Applications available for January Session, Apply at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here