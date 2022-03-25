IGNOU B.Ed. 2022: Applications available for January Session, Apply at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU January 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the registrations for the IGNOU B.Ed January 2022 session Entrance Examination. Candidates interested in applying for the IGNOU B.Ed January 2022 Session exams can visit the official website of the university to complete the applications.

According to the schedule available on the official website, the last date for students to submit the IGNOU B.Ed 2022 applications is April 17, 2022. The link for students to complete the IGNOU B.Ed January 2022 session exams is available on the official website of the university. To apply students first complete the registration process after which they will be able to complete the application process and submit the application fee.

Candidates can apply for the IGNOU 2022 January Session B.Ed entrance through the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to apply for IGNOU January 2022 B.Ed exams.

IGNOU 2022 January B.Ed Session - Direct Link

Steps to complete the IGNOU 2022 January Session B.Ed Applications

IGNOU 2022 January session B.Ed applications are available on the official website of IGNOU. To submit the applications, students are first required to complete the registrations through the link available. After completing the registrations, students can login and enter the required details in the application form and submit the application fee.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU B.Ed Registration link available on the official website

Step 3: Click on the registration link available on the website

Step 4: Enter the required details to complete the registration process

Step 5: Login using the IGNOU 2021 credentials created to complete the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission tab

The IGNOU 2022 B.Ed registration fee is to be submitted by the candidates in the online mode. The application fee can be submitted via credit, debit, or through net banking facilities.

