JKBOSE 12th Exam 2022: Class 12 Exams for Jammu Division Begins Today, Know Exam-Day Instructions Here

JKOBSE 12th Exam 2022 Begins: Finally, the D-day has come for students of the Jammu Division as the JKBOSE Class 12 Exam 2022 will get underway from today onwards. As per the official timetable released by JKBOSE, the JK Board 12th Exam 2022 for the students of the Jammu division will begin from 25th March 2022. The exam which begins today will continue until 9th May 2022 as per the revised date sheet shared by the board to avoid a direct clash with JEE Main 2022 Exam. JKBOSE 12th Exam 2022 will be held in offline mode for all the students of the Jammu Division.

JKBOSE 12th Exam 2022 – Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

With exams starting today, it is important for students to know and be aware of the key exam-day guidelines and instructions. These instructions have been issued by the exam authority to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exams for all the students.

Admit Cards Mandatory : Students should note that as the JKBOSE Class 12 Exam 2022 is being held in offline mode, they will need to mandatorily carry their admit cards without which entry to the exam hall will be denied.

: Students should note that as the JKBOSE Class 12 Exam 2022 is being held in offline mode, they will need to mandatorily carry their admit cards without which entry to the exam hall will be denied. Admit Card Details: The hall tickets / admit cards issued to the students contain important information and details including exam roll number, exam centre/venue address along with other important instructions. Students are advised to make a note of these details before appearing for the exam.

The hall tickets / admit cards issued to the students contain important information and details including exam roll number, exam centre/venue address along with other important instructions. Students are advised to make a note of these details before appearing for the exam. COVID-19 Safety Protocols : With COVID-19 still a significant threat, the exam authority has also advised students to follow appropriate behaviour and wear face masks and follow social distancing while at the exam centre.

: With COVID-19 still a significant threat, the exam authority has also advised students to follow appropriate behaviour and wear face masks and follow social distancing while at the exam centre. Things allowed in Exam Hall : Students are allowed to carry pens, pencils and stationery items along with a transparent water bottle and sanitiser bottle to the exam hall.

: Students are allowed to carry pens, pencils and stationery items along with a transparent water bottle and sanitiser bottle to the exam hall. Reporting Time : As per the official date sheet published by JKBOSE, the Class 12 Board Exam will begin from 11 AM onwards. In line with this, students are advised to report to the assigned exam centre or venue at least one hour prior to the start of the examination.

: As per the official date sheet published by JKBOSE, the Class 12 Board Exam will begin from 11 AM onwards. In line with this, students are advised to report to the assigned exam centre or venue at least one hour prior to the start of the examination. Electronic Devices and Gadgets: Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic gadgets including smartphones, feature phones, smartwatches, wearable devices, Bluetooth headphones/earbuds, etc to the exam hall.

