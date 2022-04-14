St Stephen's Admission 2022: 85% Weightage to CUET, 15% to Interview for UG Admissions, Get Details Here

St Stephen’s Admission 2022: With admission season just around the corner, St Stephen College has notified the admission criteria for the academic session 2022-23. As per the official update, Delhi University’s St Stephen College has decided to adopt CUET 2022 as the primary screening mechanism to admit students to undergraduate programmes offered by it. The college has announced that it will give 85% weightage to CUET 2022 score while the rest 15% will be accorded to interview marks as part of the St Stephen’s Admission Process 2022. To get more details about the admission policy of St Stephen’s College, students can click on the link provided below:

St Stephen’s Admission 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET 2022 Mandatory for All Applicants

As per the official notification, the CUET 2022 entrance exam has been made mandatory for all the students who are seeking admission to St Stephen’s College. CUET 2022 has been adopted by Delhi University as a screening test for undergraduate admissions and will be a mandatory admission mechanism for all affiliate colleges. In line with this, the college has announced the adoption of CUET 2022 as the admission criteria.

Interview for All Applicants

However, one key aspect that has caused concern among the students has been the mandatory interview process for all applicants to the college. As per the guidelines released by Delhi University for UG Admissions 2022, CUET 2022 was to be considered as the sole screening criteria for applicants under the General category. Minority institutions and colleges were allowed to hold interviews on reserved seats and accord 15% weightage to the same. However, as per the notification released by St Stephen’s College admission notification, all applicants will have to undergo an interview round with 15% weightage accorded to it.

In this regard, Delhi University officials said that they are trying to work out the issue with the college and soon an update will be notified. The official said that "We are aware of the notification. We are trying to iron out the issue. There is still time for us to arrive at that stage as currently, only the registration for CUET is underway. We will sort out the issue.”

Also Read: CUET 2022 Registration Underway at cuet.samarth.edu.in, Know Eligibility Criteria Here