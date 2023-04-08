SWAYAM July 2022 Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here

SWAYAM July 2022 Result: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) exam. Candidates who appeared in the July semester exams can download their scorecards from the official website i.e. swayam.nta.ac.in. They can access their result by entering the application number and password.

NTA conducted the SWAYAM semester exams on February 26 and 27, 2023 at 166 centres in 87 cities across the country. The result has been declared within 40 days of the conduction of exams. The exam consisted of 346 papers, all of which were written in English with the exception of the language papers.

However, candidates must note that no scorecard will be dispatched to the candidates. They are advised to download their scorecards from the website: http://swayam.nta.ac.in/ only. They can get the direct link to download the result here.

How to Download SWAYAM July 2022 Result/Scorecard?

Examinees can download the semester exams scorecard on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the same-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on download scorecard of SWAYAM July 2022 sem exams

Step 3: Now, enter application no. or email ID and password

Step 4: Fill in the security pin and sign in

Step 5: SWAYAM 2022 July exam result will appear

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

Is there any provision for rechecking or Re-evaluation?

As per the information bulletin, there is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totaling of the result/score and no query in this regard will be entertained.

The scores have been declared by NTA but it should be noted that the final scores & certificates will be given by respective National Coordinators

