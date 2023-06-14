Tamil Nadu 12 revaluation result 2023 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, check roll numbers and get direct download link here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Tamil Nadu 12 revaluation result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the result of revaluation HSE II year online today. Students have to visit the official website: dge.tn.gov.in to check their TN 12th revaluation result. They have to use their roll number and date of birth to download Tamil Nadu HSE marksheet. Those who were not satisfied with their marks were allowed to apply for TN 12th revaluation 2023. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu 12th result was declared on May 8, 2023 online. The overall pass percentage in TN HSE plus 2 result was recorded at 94.03%.

Where To Check Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Revaluation Result 2023?

To check class 12th retotatlling and revelation result, students have to visit the official websites. However, there might be chances that due to heavy traffic, the official website of the TN board might get slow. In that case, they can check their result at these websites:

Sr. No. Official TN 12th Result Links Link 1 dge.tn.gov.in/result.html Link 2 dge.tn.nic.in Link 3 tnresults.nic.in Link 4 dge1.tn.nic.in Link 5 dge2.tn.nic.in Link 6 apply1.tndge.org

How to check TN HSE 12th Result 2023?

The TN 12th revaluation result has been announced and students can check their marks online. Apart from that, the schools will distribute the hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates later, the dates of which will be announced soon. Till then they can follow the steps to download the Tamil Nadu 12th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Step 3: On the homepage, click on Higher Secondary Examination

Step 4: On the new page, click on HSE II marks change after retotal and revaluation

Step 5: A pdf will appear on the screen, click on the link

Step 6: Enter login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 7: Submit, the TN HSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen \

