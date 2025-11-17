Tamil Nadu NEET 2025: UG Counselling Stray Round Seat Allotment Result OUT; Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment List today, November 17, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at tnmedicalselection.net. The board will release the management and government quota seat allotment results separately.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates:

Event Date Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment List release date November 17, 2025 Download the Provisional Allotment Letter November 17 - 20, 2025

DIRECT LINKS -