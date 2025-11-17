Tamil Nadu NEET 2025: UG Counselling Stray Round Seat Allotment Result OUT; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment List out today, November 17.
- Candidates can check their status on the official website.
- The official website is tnmedicalselection.net.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment List today, November 17, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at tnmedicalselection.net. The board will release the management and government quota seat allotment results separately.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates:
|Event
|Date
|Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment List release date
|November 17, 2025
|Download the Provisional Allotment Letter
|November 17 - 20, 2025
DIRECT LINKS -
- Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota 7.5% Reservation) Course Session :2025 - 2026 on - 17.11.2025
- Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota )Course Session :2025 - 2026 on - 17.11.2025
- Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS ( Management Quota) Course Session :2025 - 2026 on - 17.11.2025
How to check TN NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download Tamil Nadu NEET UG seat allotment letter online:
- Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
- In the 'UG courses' tab, click on MBBS/ BDS link
- Press on the relevant link:
- GQ7.5% - CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ALLOTMENT ORDER FOR ONLINE COUNSELLING OF MBBS / BDS COURSE (GOVERNMENT QUOTA 7.5% RESERVATION) SESSION 2025 - 2026 Session
- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ALLOTMENT ORDER FOR ONLINE COUNSELLING OF MBBS / BDS COURSE (GOVERNMENT / MANAGEMENT QUOTA) SESSION 2025 - 2026 Session
- In the ‘Log In’ button, enter your Login Id / Email Id / Application. No. and Password
- Download the allocation letter for further processes
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation