Tamil Nadu NEET 2025: UG Counselling Stray Round Seat Allotment Result OUT; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 17, 2025, 17:22 IST

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment List today, November 17, 2025. Candidates can check their status on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment List today, November 17, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at tnmedicalselection.net. The board will release the management and government quota seat allotment results separately. 

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates: 

Event Date
Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment List release date  November 17, 2025
Download the Provisional Allotment Letter  November 17 - 20, 2025

DIRECT LINKS - 

How to check TN NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download Tamil Nadu NEET UG seat allotment letter online: 

  1. Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
  2. In the 'UG courses' tab, click on MBBS/ BDS link
  3. Press on the relevant link:
    1. GQ7.5% - CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ALLOTMENT ORDER FOR ONLINE COUNSELLING OF MBBS / BDS COURSE (GOVERNMENT QUOTA 7.5% RESERVATION) SESSION 2025 - 2026 Session
    2. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ALLOTMENT ORDER FOR ONLINE COUNSELLING OF MBBS / BDS COURSE (GOVERNMENT / MANAGEMENT QUOTA) SESSION 2025 - 2026 Session
  4. In the ‘Log In’ button, enter your Login Id / Email Id / Application. No. and Password
  5. Download the allocation letter for further processes
