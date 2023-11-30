Tamil Nadu Rain Schools, Colleges Closed In Tiruvallur, Check Details Here

TN Schools Closed: Schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu will remain closed today, November 30, 2023. Tamil Nadu and other northern coastal regions in the state have been receiving heavy rainfall due to which the holiday was announced.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for today, November 30, 2023, as the northeast monsoon is widespread in Tiruvallur district. All schools and colleges in the region will remain closed, according to Tiruvallur collector.

திருவள்ளூர் மாவட்டத்தில் வடகிழக்கு பருவமழை பரவலாக பெய்து வருவதாலும், நாளை இந்திய வானிலை ஆய்வு மையம் கனமழைக்கான எச்சரிக்கை விடுத்திருப்பதாலும் மாணவர்களின் நலன் கருதி நாளை (30.11.2023) திருவள்ளூர் மாவட்டத்தில் உள்ள அனைத்து பள்ளிகள் மற்றும் கல்லூரிகளுக்கு விடுமுறை அளிக்கப்படுகிறது. — Collector Tiruvallur (@TiruvallurCollr) November 29, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also directed ministers, legislators, and representatives of the local bodies to provide all necessary arrangements for the people affected by rain. An official from the meteorological department stated that Chennai and nearby regions in the northern coastal area of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday in the range of 5cm to 6 cm.

Heavy traffic has also been reported while the neighbouring areas of Tiruvallur like Kancheepuram and Chengalpet have also been affected by the rain. The regional Meteorological Centre stated that the low-pressure area developed into a well-marked low-pressure area on November 29, 2023. The low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to concentrate into a depression today, November 20, and later into a cyclonic storm. Rainfall is likely expected at many places in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry until December 3, 2023, due to the cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka.

