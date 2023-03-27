Tamil Nadu SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Check Steps To Download Here

Tamil Nadu SSLC Hall Ticket 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has issued the TN SSLC exam hall tickets for private candidates in online mode. They can download their Tamil Nadu SSLC hall tickets 2023 at dge.tn.gov.in. They are required to use their application number and date of birth to download Tamil Nadu SSLC hall tickets 2023.

Those who are appearing for TN 10 SSLC exams in March-April 2023 must carry their Tamil Nadu exam admit card or else they will not be allowed to appear at the exam centre. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu SSLC board exam 2023 will commence on April 6. The exam will be concluded on April 20.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Hall Ticket 2023?

Private candidates can download their admit card of TN Class 10th from the official website. They have to enter their application number, date of birth and captcha code to download Tamil Nadu SSLC hall ticket 2023. They can go through the steps to know how to download Tamil Nadu SLC Hall Ticket 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - dge.tn.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on hall tickets tab.

3rd Step - On the next page, click on - SSLC Examination Mar/April 2023 private candidate hall ticket download.

4th Step - Log in with application number and date of birth.

5th Step - Submit and download the TN SSLC admit card. Take a printout for future use.

What After Downloading Tamil Nadu SSLC Hall Ticket 2023?

After downloading the TN SSLC hall ticket, the private candidates go through the details mentioned on it. Further, they must take at least two printout of their Tami Nadu SSLC hall ticket. Also, in case of any discrepancy, they can contact the officials for rectification. The TN Class 10 students will be appearing for Part-I Language on April 6 and Social Science exam on April 20.

Check TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 Notice PDF - Here

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Tamil Nadu SSLC Hall Ticket 2023?

Students must go through the details mentioned on TN SSLC admit card. It is expected that Tamil Nadu SSLC admit card will have the following details -

Names of the candidate

Registration number

Application number

Venue of the exam centre

Exam centre

Exam dates

Exam guidelines

Things to carry

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date: When BSEB Matric Result Be Announced, Check Updates Here