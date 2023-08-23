Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out on tsmedadm.tsche.in

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the seat allotment results for Phase 1. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the web allotment on the official website: tsmedadm.tsche.in and knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Those who have been allotted seats must pay the required university fee of Rs 12,000 in online mode (via credit/debit card). The tuition fee has to be paid at the allocated institute. Candidates must carry the mandatory documents for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 verification purposes.

“Selected candidates have to join the college within the specified date by submitting all Original Certificates, Bonds, and pay the tuition fee as notified by the Government to complete the process of admission. If the candidate does not report at the allotted the college within the specified time and complete the process as described above, the admission will be automatically cancelled,” KNRUHS said in the prospectus.

TS NEET Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result Click Here

How to Download Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access it:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tsmedadm.tsche.in

Step 2: Click on the link Web allotments (Phase 1) available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on students - download provisional allotment

Step 4: Submit NEET roll number, NEET rank, mobile number, and registration number

Step 5: Pay the university fee to download the allotment order.

Step 6: TS NEET Seat Allotment 2023 will be displayed.

Step 7: Download the provisional allotment letter

Also Read: Haryana NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at uhsrugcounselling.com