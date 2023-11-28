  1. Home
Telangana School Holidays Announced for Nov 29, and 30 Due to Assembly Elections

Telangana School Holiday has been announced for November 29, and 30, 2023. Schools in Hyderabad shall remain closed for 2 days due to assembly elections. Check Telangana school news updates here.

Updated: Nov 28, 2023 18:19 IST
Telangana School Holiday: All schools and colleges in Hyderabad shall remain closed for two days in view of the Telangana assembly elections. The Collector of Hyderabad has declared a public holiday for November 29 and 30, 2023. Parents and students can get in touch with the school authorities in case of any queries or confusion regarding the Telangana school holiday.

Collector Hyderabad took to the microblogging site X to write, ''In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023. Regular activities resume on 1 Dec 2023.’’

Check Out Official Tweet Here:

Telangana School Holiday: State Declares Nov 30 as Public Holiday

Previously, the state government announced November 30 as a public holiday for all workers and employees in Telangana due to forthcoming assembly elections. 

Parents or Guardians have received notices from the schools stating the closure of schools along with the reason. Meanwhile, Hyderabad is prepping for polling to be done on November 30 while vote counting is set for Sunday.

Telangana School Holiday: When Will Schools Reopen in Hyderabad?

According to the tweet, the schools are slated to reopen on December 1, 2023. All regular activities shall resume after a break of two days. 

Bihar School Holiday Calender 2024 Released

Meanwhile, The Department of Education, Bihar has released the 2024 holiday calendar. The holiday calendar has been prepared taking into consideration the mandatory 220 working days to be completed in an academic year. 

As per reports, the holiday calendar mentions that the summer vacations will be applicable only to students. Teachers are expected to be working during the summer vacations. During the summer vacations, parent-teacher meetings, special classes, and exams are to be conducted as per the holiday calendar released.

