Telangana SSC Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check TS Class 10th Timetable Here

Telangana SSC Exam 2023: As per the official schedule, the Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has started the Class 10th exams today i.e. April 3, 2023. The first language paper exam has been started and will conclude at 12.45 pm. Candidates who are appearing for the exam must keep the important instructions in mind.

According to the Telangana SSC Exam Timetable 2023, the exam will end on April 13, 2023. Students who are appearing for the exams must carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Candidates can check out the datesheet below.

Telangana SSC Exam Timetable 2023

Students who are appearing for the Telangana SSC Exams 2023 can check out the next few exam dates here. They can visit the official website to download the entire datesheet

Date Subject April 3, 2023 First Language paper (Group - A), First Language paper 1 (Composite Course), First Language paper 2 (Composite Course) April 4, 2023 Second Language April 6, 2023 Third Language (English) April 8, 2023 Mathematics April 10, 2023 Part I: Physical Science, Part II: Biological Science April 11, 2023 Social Studies

Telangana SSC Exams 2023 Important Instructions

Students who are appearing in the Telangana SSC exams 2023 must adhere to the exam day guidelines. They can check out the list of important instructions here

Students are required to carry their hall ticket along with a valid ID proof- aadhar card, license, passport, etc

Students must reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the exam commences

Students must wear the school uniform for appearing in class 10th exams

He/she cannot leave the exam hall before the time is over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator

Students are not allowed to carry any electronic items i.e. smart watches, calculators, etc

Students who fail to adhere to the exam day guidelines will be debarred from giving the examination

Also Read: AP SSC 2023 Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines Here