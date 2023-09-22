Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Out; Download Here

Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023: Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate and Intermediate examination timetable for forthcoming theory and practical exams. Students who are going to appear in the exams can check out the complete schedule on the official website: telanganaopenschool.org.

According to the Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 datesheet, the tests will be administered from October 16 to 26, 2023 in two sessions. The first session will run between 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Whereas, the second session will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. On the other hand, the practical exams will be conducted from October 30 to November 6, 2023.

Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

Intermediate SSC Date Morning session Afternoon session Morning session Afternoon session Telugu-305, Urdu-306, Hindi-301 Home Science-321 Arabic - 310 Telugu-205, Kannada-208, Tamil-237, Marathi-204 Psychology - 222 October 16, 2023 English-302 Mass Communication-335 Chemistry - 313 Indian Culture & Heritage - 223 Indian Culture & Heritage - 223 October 17, 2023 Political Science - 317 Painting - 332 Geography - 316 Mathematics-211 Business Studies - 215 October 18, 2023 History-315 Psychology-328 Physics - 312 Psychology-328 Physics - 312 Hindi - 201 October 19, 2023 Commerce/Business Studies - 319 Mathematics - 311 Social Studies - 213 Urdu-206 October 20, 2023 Biology-314 Economics - 318 Accountancy-320 Sociology - 331 Economics -214 October 21, 2023 All vocational subjects (theory) No exam All vocational subjects (theory) All vocational subjects (practicals) October 26, 2023

Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet- Click Here (PDF File)

Telangana Class 10 Exams

In this academic year, 86.59% of students passed the Telangana Class 10 exam. Telangana's SSC test had a total of 4.84 lakh students appear. The overall pass percentage for the first year was 61.68% in the TS Inter results for 2023 for the first and second years, while the second-year pass percentage was 63.49%.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary ll Re-evaluation and Re-totaling Results Out on kseab.karnataka.gov.in