Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Out; Download Here

Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023: Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate and Intermediate examination timetable for forthcoming theory and practical exams. Students who are going to appear in the exams can check out the complete schedule on the official website: telanganaopenschool.org.
According to the Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 datesheet, the tests will be administered from October 16 to 26, 2023 in two sessions. The first session will run between 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Whereas, the second session will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. On the other hand, the practical exams will be conducted from October 30 to November 6, 2023.
Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet
Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:
|
Intermediate
|
SSC
|
Date
|
Morning session
|
Afternoon session
|
Morning session
|
Afternoon session
|
Telugu-305, Urdu-306, Hindi-301
|
Home Science-321 Arabic - 310
|
Telugu-205, Kannada-208, Tamil-237, Marathi-204
|
Psychology - 222
|
October 16, 2023
|
English-302
|
Mass Communication-335 Chemistry - 313
|
Indian Culture & Heritage - 223
|
Indian Culture & Heritage - 223
|
October 17, 2023
|
Political Science - 317
|
Painting - 332 Geography - 316
|
Mathematics-211
|
Business Studies - 215
|
October 18, 2023
|
History-315
|
Psychology-328 Physics - 312
|
Psychology-328 Physics - 312
|
Hindi - 201
|
October 19, 2023
|
Commerce/Business Studies - 319
|
Mathematics - 311
|
Social Studies - 213
|
Urdu-206
|
October 20, 2023
|
Biology-314 Economics - 318
|
Accountancy-320 Sociology - 331
|
Economics -214
|
October 21, 2023
|
All vocational subjects (theory)
|
No exam
|
All vocational subjects (theory)
|
All vocational subjects (practicals)
|
October 26, 2023
Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet- Click Here (PDF File)
Telangana Class 10 Exams
In this academic year, 86.59% of students passed the Telangana Class 10 exam. Telangana's SSC test had a total of 4.84 lakh students appear. The overall pass percentage for the first year was 61.68% in the TS Inter results for 2023 for the first and second years, while the second-year pass percentage was 63.49%.
