Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Out; Download Here

Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 schedule has been released. Students can download the timetable on the official website: telanganaopenschool.org.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 22, 2023 12:23 IST
Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023: Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate and Intermediate examination timetable for forthcoming theory and practical exams. Students who are going to appear in the exams can check out the complete schedule on the official website: telanganaopenschool.org.

According to the Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 datesheet, the tests will be administered from October 16 to 26, 2023 in two sessions. The first session will run between 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Whereas, the second session will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. On the other hand, the practical exams will be conducted from October 30 to November 6, 2023.

Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

Intermediate

SSC

Date

Morning session

Afternoon session

Morning session

Afternoon session

  

Telugu-305, Urdu-306, Hindi-301

Home Science-321 Arabic - 310

Telugu-205, Kannada-208, Tamil-237, Marathi-204

Psychology - 222

October 16, 2023

English-302

Mass Communication-335 Chemistry - 313

Indian Culture & Heritage - 223

October 17, 2023

Political Science - 317

Painting - 332 Geography - 316

Mathematics-211

Business Studies - 215

October 18, 2023

History-315

Psychology-328 Physics - 312

Hindi - 201

October 19, 2023

Commerce/Business Studies - 319

Mathematics - 311

Social Studies - 213

Urdu-206

October 20, 2023

Biology-314 Economics - 318

Accountancy-320 Sociology - 331

Economics -214

  

October 21, 2023

All vocational subjects (theory)

No exam

All vocational subjects (theory)

All vocational subjects (practicals)

October 26, 2023

Telangana SSC, Intermediate Open Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet- Click Here (PDF File)

Telangana Class 10 Exams

In this academic year, 86.59% of students passed the Telangana Class 10 exam. Telangana's SSC test had a total of 4.84 lakh students appear. The overall pass percentage for the first year was 61.68% in the TS Inter results for 2023 for the first and second years, while the second-year pass percentage was 63.49%.

