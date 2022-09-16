    Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 To Start From 19 September, Check Complete Schedule Here

    TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): TSCHE has released the counselling dates of Telangana PGECET at the official website - pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. As per the dates released, TS PGECET counselling registration will start from 19th Sept. Know details here

    Updated: Sep 16, 2022 17:02 IST
    TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) counselling dates today. Candidates can download the TS PGECET counselling schedule from its official website - tsche.ac.in, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. As per the schedule released, the TS PGECET 2022 counselling will begin on 19th September 2022 (Monday). 
     
    As of now, TSCHE has released the date of counselling and the last date for certificate verification. The complete schedule of TS PGECET counselling is expected to be released soon. Only those candidates who have qualified in Telangana PGECET 2022 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. 

    TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Release of TS PGECET Counselling Notification

    16th September 2022

    Date of online registration cum verification, payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification

    19th September to 2nd October 2022

    Physical verification of Special category

    certificates (NCC /CAP/PH/Sports) by slot booking

    22nd to 24th September 2022 

    Release of verified list of registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail

    4th October 2022

    Web options - Phase I

    7th to 9th October 2022

    Edit of web options - Phase -I

    10th October 2022

    List of Provisionally selected candidates

    (College wise placed on the website (Phase-I))

    12th October 2022

    Reporting for Verification of Original Certificates

    12th to 15th October 2022

    Commencement of Class

    17th October 2022

    Who Are Eligible For TS PGECET Counselling 2022? 

    All the candidates who have qualified in Telangana PGECET 2022 entrance examination are eligible to attend the counselling rounds. The selected candidates will have to submit scanned copies of the original documents and certificates to participate in the first phase of TS PGECET counselling. 
     
    Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts the PGECET counselling process on behalf of Osmania University for admission in ME, MTech, MPhar, Pharm D and MArch programmes offered by various universities in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022-23. 

    TS PGECET Result 2022 Statistics 

    As per the updates, a  total of 11,931 candidates qualified in the exam, out of which, 411 were GATE/GPAT candidates whereas 11,250 were PGECET candidates. A total of 232 colleges across Telangana state are participating in the TS PGECET counselling process and about 9131 seats are being offered for admission.  

