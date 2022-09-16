JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 Releasing Tomorrow, Know How to Download JEE Architecture Aptitude Test Scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 (Tomorrow): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the JEE Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result tomorrow on 17th September 2022. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Advanced AAT result 2022 in online mode only. They will have to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in to check the result. To download JEE Advanced AAT scorecard 2022, candidates will have to use registration numbers, date of birth and mobile phone numbers in the login window.

JEE Advanced AAT was conducted on 14th September 2022. The entrance exam is held for admission to UG architecture programmes (B.Arch programmes) at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Banaras Hindu University, Kharagpur and Roorkee.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam & Result Dates

Events Dates JEE Advanced AAT Result Date 17th September 2022 (5 PM) JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Date 14th September 2022

How To Download JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022?

After the announcement of JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test results, candidates will have to download it. To do so, they need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. On the homepage, JEE Advanced AAT result link will be available. Candidates will have to click on it and a login page will appear. Now, enter the credentials - registration number, date of birth, mobile number, and email address and download the JEE Advanced AAT scorecard.

What Details will be mentioned in JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022?

Going as per the previous year's update, the JEE AAT scorecard will likely to have the following information - the name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, gender, signature and photograph, the score of the candidate and qualifying status. In case of any discrepancy, they can contact the officials.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022

As per the updates available, the authorities will not release any separate ranks for candidates appearing in the exam. Also, the final admission will be done based on category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) obtained by candidates in JEE Advanced AAT. Further, they will have to fulfill the JEE Advanced AAT cut-off to become eligible for admission to the undergraduate architecture courses in the IITs.

