CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE Class 10 12 Registration Starts From 17 Sept for Private Students at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exams 2023: As per the updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the registration form for private students tomorrow on 17th September 2022. The last date to submit the registration form for the CBSE Board exam is 30th September. Once available, private students can register for CBSE Classes 10, 12 board exams 20223 on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Earlier, CBSE released the notification on the official website regarding the registration process, eligibility and other details. As per the updates, the CBSE board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be held in February/ March/ April 2023 along with the annual examination.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Registration Dates

Events Dates Commencement of CBSE 10 12 Registration (for private candidates) 17th September 2022 Last date to register 30th September 2022 Last date to register with late fees 1st to 7th October 2022

Who are eligible to Register for CBSE Board Exam 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th?

Going as per the notification released, check here list of eligibility requirements for private candidates who can apply and submit registration forms for the 10 and 12 board exams 2023 -

Those who have been declared - Essential Repeat in the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam results (Session 2021-2022).

Those students who have been declared - Fail or Essential Repeat in the CBSE 10, 12 board exams held in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.

Also, those who have been placed in the - Compartment Category in the CBSE 10th, 12th board exam results (main and first chance) for the Session 2021-2022.

Those who passed CBSE 10th and 12th class board exams 2022 but with fewer marks and now want to improve their performance in one, two, or more subjects.

Students who have passed the CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2022 but want to appear for additional subjects.

Those with special needs who are bonafide residents of NCT (National Capital Territory - Delhi) can also apply. They must be able to provide proof that they have not attended any normal institutions.

Those who are bonafide residents of NCT - Delhi can also register.

Check CBSE Class 10th Registration Notification PDF Here

Check CBSE Class 12th Registration Notification PDF Here

How To Register for CBSE Board Exam 2023 for Classes 10th 12th?

Private students can register for CBSE 10th 12th board exams from 17th September 2022 in online mode. To do so, they need to go to the official website - cbse.gov.in and click on - CBSE Board Exam 2023 private students registration link as per their respective classes. Further, they will have to click on the exam form link and fill up all the required details.

Along with the details, private students will also have to upload the specified documents without uploading the same they will not be able to submit the form. Now, pay the application fees (prescribed fees) and download the fee receipt as well. Now, after completing all the steps, submit the CBSE Board exam 2023 exam form and download the same for further reference.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Registration Fees for Indian Students

Events Dates Examination Fees for 5 subjects Rs. 1500 Examination Fees for each extra subject Rs. 300 per subject Examination fees for compartment/additional/improvement exam Rs. 300 per subject Practical fees Rs. 150

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Registration Fees for Students From Outside India

Events Dates Examination Fees for 5 subjects Rs. 10000 Examination Fees for each extra subject Rs. 2000 per subject Examination fees for compartment/additional/improvement exam Rs. 2000 per subject Practical fees Rs. 350

