TISSNET Admit Card 2023 Release Date Revised, Check Complete Schedule Here

TISSNET 2023 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has revised the release date of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 today. As per the revised schedule, the TISSNET 2023 admit card will be released on February 18 in online mode. All the registered candidates can download the TISSNET hall ticket 2023 from the official website - admissions.tiss.edu. They will have to use their email ID and password to download the TISSNET 2023 admit card.

Candidates must not forget to carry the TISS NET hall ticket on the day of examination, without which they will not be permitted to sit in the centre. As per the schedule available on the official website, the TISS National Entrance Test will be held on February 25, 2023 from 2 to 3:40 pm. TISSNET is conducted for admission to MA, MSc, MHA, MPH and LAW programmes.

TISSNET 2023 Dates

Events Dates TISSNET Admit Card February 18, 2023 (Revised Date) TISSNET February 25, 2023

How To Download TISSNET 2023 Admit Card?

The hall ticket of TISS NET will only be available in online mode. To download the TISSNET exam admit card 2023, candidates can follow the provided steps that are given below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TISS - admissions.tiss.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, find and click on the tab - TISSNET Admit Card 2023.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter TISS login credentials - Email ID and Password.

5th Step - TISS NET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download and take at least 2 photocopies of the TISSNET hall ticket.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on TISSNET 2023 Admit Card?

After downloading the admit card of TISS NET, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. As per past year's update, it is expected that TISSNET admit card will likely to have the following details -

Candidate’s name

Subject

Application ID

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Exam centre details

Exam centres address

Exam timing

Exam day guidelines

Important Instructions Provided on TISSNET 2023 Admit Card

The admit card of TISS NET is an important document. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without carrying the same.

They must reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of TISSNET 2023.

They must carry any one photo identity card along with their TISSNET 2023 admit card.

They have to paste their recent passport-size photograph on the TISSNET admit card.

