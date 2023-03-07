TISSNET Answer Key 2023 Challenge Window To Close Tomorrow, Raise Objections Soon at tiss.edu

TISSNET Answer Key 2023: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences will close the window to challenge the answer key of TISSNET tomorrow on March 8, 2023. Candidates can raise objections in the provisional TISSNET 2023 answer key from the official website - tiss.edu by 5 PM. They have to use their login credentials - email ID and password to challenge their provisional TISSNET answer key 2023.

They must note that the objections received in TISSNET answer key 2023 after the deadline will not be entertained by the authorities. Therefore, candidates are advised to raise objections in the answer key of TISSNET till the prescribed date.

TISSNET Answer Key 2023 Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

TISSNET 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to raise objections March 8, 2023 by 5 PM TISSNET final answer key March 13, 2023 TISSNET result To be notified

How To Raise Objections in TISSNET Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can challenge the answer key of TISS NET in online mode through the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to raise objections in TISSNET 2023 answer key -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TISS - tiss.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on TISS NET Provisional answer key.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, click on View Details.

5th Step - Login window will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Enter email ID and password, the TISSNET answer key will appear on the screen.

7th Step - Click on the TISS NET answer key challenge and enter -Sender name, Subject, Select the query and Message.

8th Step - Submit the same.

TISSNET 2023 Final Answer Key

The officials will go through all the objections raised by the candidates in the provisional TISSNET answer key 2023. After considering the challenges, TISS will release the final answer key of TISS in online mode. Candidates can download the final TISSNET 2023 answer key from the official website - tiss.edu. They have to use their login credentials to download their TISSNET 2023 answer key. Based on the final answer key, the officials will announce the TISSNET result 2023.

