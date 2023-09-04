TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023 Today, Get 1st, 2nd Year Link To Download Statement of Marks

TN Class 11 and 12 Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN class 11 and 12 supplementary revaluation and retotalling results today, September 4, 2023. The notification regarding the announcement of the results has been released on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu.

Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu board HSE supplementary exams and given their answer sheets for revaluation after the announcement of the supplementary results can visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu to check the results.

TN Plus 1 and Plus 2 Supplementary revaluation and retotalling result will be announced in the afternoon session on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also check the class 11 and 12 supplementary result through the link available here. The link will be activated as soon as the results are announced on the official website.

TN HSE Supplementary Revaluation and Retotalling Result - Link to be Available Soon

TN Class 11, 12 Supplementary Revaluation and Retotalling Result Date and Time

The Tamil Nadu board class 11 and 12 supplementary examination revaluation and retotalling result announcement date has been set for September 4, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams and applied for the revaluation of their answer sheets will be able to check their results today through the link which will be available on the official website. According to the official notification, the result will be announced in the afternoon session today. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for further details on the supplementary results.

How to Check TN 11th and 12th Supplementary Result 2023

The Tamil Nadu board 11th and 12th supplementary exam revaluation and retotalling result will be announced on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu today. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the results window

Step 3: Click on the supplementary revaluation result link

Step 4: Enter the exam roll number and date of birth

Step 5: The revaluation results will be displayed

Step 6: Download the statement of marks for further reference

When checking the results, candidates are advised to download their statement of marks through the link given on the official website. Any changes in the marks will be reflected in the results. The original marksheets of the students will be issued by the board soon.

Also Read: IGNOU TEE Dec 2023 Registration Starts, Get Direct Link Here