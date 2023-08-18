TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Retotalling Results Today, Get Direct Link Here

TN SSLC Supplementary Retotalling Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu will be announcing the TN SSLC Supplementary June/July 2023 retotal result today, August 18, 2023. All those who have applied for the retotalling of their SSC class 10 supplementary answer sheets will be able to check their result through the link given on the official website. According to reports, the results will be announced in the afternoon.

According to the official notification released, the change in marks of the list of students who have applied for the re-selection of the result will be announced on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download the mark sheet for further use through the link provided on the official website.

TN SSLC Re-Total June/July 2023 Result - Link To Be Available Soon

TN SSLC Supplementary Retotalling Result Notification - Click Here

How to Check TN SSLC Retotal Result 2023

The link for candidates to check their re-totalling result will be available on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu. To check the retotalling results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the registration number and date of birth. Follow the below-given steps to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the SSLC retotalling link given

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The marksheet with changes will be displayed

Step 5: Download the makesheet for further reference

TN SSLC Original Certificates Available in Schools From Today

According to an official notification issued, candidates who have appeared for the TN SSLC 2022-23 exams can collect their original certificates and mark sheets from their respective schools from today, August 18, 2023. Candidates are advised to visit their respective schools to collect their mark sheets. The notification further states that private candidates can collect their mark sheets from the centres where they appeared for the TN SSLC board exam.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Out, Check Documents Required for Physical Verification Here