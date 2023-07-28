TNEA 2023 Counselling Registrations Begin Today, Check Fees Here

TNEA 2023 Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu has started the general counselling process for TNEA 2023 today: July 28, in online mode. Candidates who are wishing to get admission into engineering programmes can register for the Tamil Nadu engineering counselling by filling out the registration form through the official website - tneaonline.org

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the Tamil Nadu TNEA general counselling is September 3, 2023. The authority will issue the seat allotment result for TNEA 2023 in online mode. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the TNEA counselling will have to complete the document verification and fee payment process in online mode.

TNEA 2023 Counselling - Direct Link (Official Website)

TNEA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the TN general counselling 2023 given in the table below:

Particulars Dates General counselling commences July 28, 2023 Last date to register for general counselling September 3, 2023

TNEA 2023 Counselling Fee

Candidates need to submit the required amount of the counselling fees at the time of registration. Check the fee details below:

Category Amount OC/BC/BCM/MBC Rs 5,000 SC/SCA/ST Rs 1,000

TNEA Counselling 2023 Process

The TNEA counselling for the academic year 2023 comprises 4 rounds mentioned below:

Choice Filling

Tentative Allotment

Submission of one of the Options for Confirmation of Allotment

Reporting to College / TFC and payment of fees depending upon their confirmation

How to register for the TNEA counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to register for the engineering counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for TNEA general counselling 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and register by entering the details such as application number, rank etc

Step 4: Make the payment of the counselling registration fee

Step 5: Now, fill in the required choices as per your preference

Step 6: Submit the details and download it for future use

