ATMA Result 2023 Declared for July Session, Get Direct Link Here

ATMA July 2023 Result: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July exam today: July 28, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website - atmaaims.com.

As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the ATMA exam on July 23, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are required to enter the necessary details in the result window to access their results. They can click on the direct link provided below to download their marksheets.

AIMS ATMA July Result 2023 Login Window

Login credentials required to check ATMA July Result 2023

Candidates need to enter the given below details in the result window to get the results.

Exam

PID

Password

Details mentioned on the AIMS ATMA July 2023 result

After downloading the results, candidates are advised to check the details provided on it. It is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the ATMA July result.

Candidate's name

Roll number of the candidate

Section-wise score and percentile

Total marks obtained by the candidate

How to check and download ATMA July 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their ATMA July 2023 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA - atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on the ATMA results 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details and then submit

Step 4: The ATMA July 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the scorecard for future use

AIMS ATMA July 2023

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is an eligibility entrance exam for MBA and MMS programmes along with the PGDM courses in Maharashtra for the academic years 2023 and 2024.

