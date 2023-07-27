  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TN 11th Supplementary Result 2023 To be Declared Tomorrow

TN 11th Supplementary Result 2023 To be Declared Tomorrow

TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023: DTE, Tamil Nadu will announce the TN HSE +1 supplementary result tomorrow: July 28, 2023. Once released, students who have appeared for the supply exam can check and download their marksheets at dge.tn.gov.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 27, 2023 15:20 IST
TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023
TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023

Tamil Nadu HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DTE) Tamil Nadu will release the result of the TN HSE +1 supplementary exam 2023 tomorrow: July 28, in online mode. Once released, students who have appeared for the supply exams in order to improve their scores can check and download the marksheet through the official website: dge.tn.gov.in.

To get the scorecards, students are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number and date of birth in the result login window. As per the official notice, the board officials will announce the TN HSE 11 Supplementary Result 2023 in the afternoon. It is advisable for the students to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates. 

Tamil Nadu HSE +1 Supply Result 2023  - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supply Result 2023 Date 

Students who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu supplementary exam can check the release date of the TN HSE supply result in the table below:

Particulars 

Date

Tamil Nadu HSE +1 supply exam

June 27 to July 5, 2023

TN class 11th supplementary result 

July 28, 2023

Details mentioned on the Tamil Nadu class 11th Supply Result 2023 Marks Memo

After downloading the results, students are advised to cross-check all the details provided on the scorecard carefully. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on it.

Student's name

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Qualifying status (pass or fail)

Total marks obtained by the student

  

How to check TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023?

Students can check their TN class 11th supplementary marks online by visiting the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download results: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on TN HSE +1 supplementary result link given on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Fill out the required login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth and click on submit button

Step 6: The TN 11th supply result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Go through the scores and download the result page 

Step 8: Print a hardcopy of it for further reference

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registrations Begin, Check Steps to Register, Seat Availability Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023