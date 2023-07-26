TN HSE 11 Supplementary Result 2023 date and time announced, check official notice here

TN HSE 11 Supplementary Result 2023 Date: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN HSE +1 supplementary result date today. The TNDGE first-year results will be declared on July 28, 2023. The results for TN + 1 supplementary examination will be announced in the afternoon.

Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can check the results online at dge.tn.gov.in. They have to use their roll number and date of birth to check the supplementary results. The board conducted the TN class 11th supplementary exams from June 27 to July 5, 2023.

Tamil Nadu 11 Supplementary Result 2023 Date

The officials have announced the result date via an official notification. Check below the TN HSE supplementary result date below:

Events Dates TN + 1 supplementary result July 28, 2023 (Afternoon) Tamil Nadu 11th supplementary exam June 27 to July 5, 2023

How to check TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023?

Students can check their class 11th supplementary marks online by visiting on the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result link available on the home page

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter roll number, date of birth and click on submit tab

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the result and download the page

Step 8: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

TN HSE 11th Supplementary Answer sheet 2023

Along with the result date for supplementary exam, the officials have also notified that students can also get their supplementary answer sheets. To get that, they have to apply for a copy of the answer sheet of the Higher Secondary First Year Supplementary Examination at the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations on August 1 and 2, 2023.

