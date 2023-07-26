Assam HSLC Compartment result 2023 declared, download SEBA class 10th marksheet at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the class 10th compartmental result today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their Assam HSLC compartment result online at sebaonline.org. To check the result, students need to use their roll and number in the login window. It must be noted that students are required to collect their original mark sheets from school later.

Students who failed the Assam HSLC exams appeared for the compartment examinations. The Assam board conducted the compartment examination from July 4 to 8 for students who failed one or two subjects in the annual examination. A student who failed in a maximum of three subjects were allowed to apply for the exam.

Where to check Assam 10th Compartment Result 2023?

After the declaration of SEBA compartment results, students can check it at the below-mentioned websites. Apart from that, they can also check their HSLC compartment result Assam from the - SEBA Results android application which is available on the Google play store.

sebaonline.org

site.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

How To Check Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2023?

To check their SEBA class 10th compartmental result, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Asaam HSLC supplementary marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on either result link 1 or 2

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll and number

Step 5: The Assam class 10 compartment exam result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result page for future reference

