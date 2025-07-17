Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

TNEA 2025 Counselling Round 1 Tentative Allotment Result OUT at tneaonline.org

TNEA 2025 round 1 tentative allotment result is available on the official website. Students can check and confirm their allotment until July 18, 2025 through the login link available at tneaonline.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 17, 2025, 10:59 IST
TNEA 2025 Tentative Allotment Out at tneaonline.org
TNEA 2025 Tentative Allotment Out at tneaonline.org
Register for Result Updates

TNEA Allotment 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has announced the TNEA 2025 Round 1 tentative seat allotment results. The allotment result is available on the login link on the website. Students who have applied for the allotment round can check their allotment status and confirm their allotment through the login link available on the official website.

According to the notification issued on the official website, the tentative allotment applicable for first-round candidates is available online. Students can login and confirm their allotment on or before July 18, 2025. The notification further states that those who fail to confirm their allotment will have it cancelled.

TNEA 2025 Tentative Allotment - Click Here

TNEA 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Students participating in the first round of counselling can check the important dates here

Category

Dates

Tentative allotment

July 17, 2025

Tentative allotment confirmation 

July 17 to 18, 2025

Provisional allotment for candidates 

July 19, 2025

Joining dates

July 19 to 23, 2025

How to Check TNEA 2025 Tentative Allotment Result

The link for students to check their tentative allotment result is available on the login available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA

Step 2: Click on the login link 

Step 3: Login using email id and password

Step 4: Check the allotment result

Step 5: Confirm allotment for admissions

Also Read: GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 General Stream Declared, Download Marksheet at gseb.org

 

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News