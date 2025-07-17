TNEA Allotment 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has announced the TNEA 2025 Round 1 tentative seat allotment results. The allotment result is available on the login link on the website. Students who have applied for the allotment round can check their allotment status and confirm their allotment through the login link available on the official website.
According to the notification issued on the official website, the tentative allotment applicable for first-round candidates is available online. Students can login and confirm their allotment on or before July 18, 2025. The notification further states that those who fail to confirm their allotment will have it cancelled.
TNEA 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule
Students participating in the first round of counselling can check the important dates here
|
Category
|
Dates
|
Tentative allotment
|
July 17, 2025
|
Tentative allotment confirmation
|
July 17 to 18, 2025
|
Provisional allotment for candidates
|
July 19, 2025
|
Joining dates
|
July 19 to 23, 2025
How to Check TNEA 2025 Tentative Allotment Result
The link for students to check their tentative allotment result is available on the login available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA
Step 2: Click on the login link
Step 3: Login using email id and password
Step 4: Check the allotment result
Step 5: Confirm allotment for admissions
