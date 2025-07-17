TNEA Allotment 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has announced the TNEA 2025 Round 1 tentative seat allotment results. The allotment result is available on the login link on the website. Students who have applied for the allotment round can check their allotment status and confirm their allotment through the login link available on the official website.

According to the notification issued on the official website, the tentative allotment applicable for first-round candidates is available online. Students can login and confirm their allotment on or before July 18, 2025. The notification further states that those who fail to confirm their allotment will have it cancelled.

TNEA 2025 Tentative Allotment - Click Here

TNEA 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Students participating in the first round of counselling can check the important dates here