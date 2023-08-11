TNEA Counselling Round 2 Result 2023 Tomorrow, Know How to Check Here

TNEA Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu will announce the TNEA 2023 seat allotment result for round 2 tomorrow: August 12, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have registered for the counselling can check and download the tentative seat allotment result for round 2 by entering the necessary details through the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org.

As per the given schedule, the tentative allotment confirmation can be checked from August 12 to 13, 2023. Candidates can accept the tentative allotment result before August 14, 2023. The joining dates is August 14 to August 19, 2023. Whereas the release of the provisional allotment for upward-selected candidates can be done before 10 am on August 22, 2023.

TNEA Counselling Round 2 Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Check the schedule here

How to check the TNEA seat allotment result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the seat allotment result 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the TNEA 2023 seat allotment result for round 2 available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the necessary login details and then submit

Step 4: Once done, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the results and download the result page

Step 6: Print a hardcopy of it for further reference

