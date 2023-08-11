  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Haryana Board 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Revised Datesheet Released, Check Dates Here

Haryana Board 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Revised Datesheet Released, Check Dates Here

HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023: BSEH has issued the revised datesheet for the HBSE 10th compartment 2023 exams online. Students appearing for the Haryana board class 10th compartment exams can check the revised datesheet at bseh.org.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 11, 2023 17:12 IST
HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet Released
HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet Released

HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the revised datesheet for the HBSE 10th compartment 2023 exams in online mode. The HBSE improvement exams were postponed because of the Nuh violence. As per the given dates, the Haryana board secondary compartment exam will begin on August 16, 2023, with the English paper and will conclude on August 18, 2023 with the computer science and agriculture exam.

The board officials will conduct some papers between 2 pm to 5 pm shift, while some exams in the 2 pm to 4:30 pm shift. Students who are appearing for the Haryana board class 10th compartment exams 2023 can check and download the revised datesheet from the official website - bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Revised Datesheet

Students can check the revised datesheet for the HBSE 10th improvement exam 2023 in the table below:

Dates

Timings

Subjects

August 16, 2023

2 pm to 5 pm

English

August 17, 2023

2 pm to 5 pm

Hindi

August 18, 2023

2 pm to 5 pm

Punjabi

Sanskrit

Urdu

Sanskrit Vyakran (PARAMPARGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)

Sanskrit Vyakran (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL)

2 pm to 4.30 pm

IT and ITES (Information Technology and Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec.School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

Home Science

Drawing

Agriculture

Computer Science

Animal Husbandry

Dance

Physical and Health Education

Retail

Security

Automobile

IT and ITES

Beauty and Wellness

Physical Education and Sports

Agriculture Paddy Farming

Travel-Tourism and Hospitality

Apparel Fashion Design

Banking and Finance Services

Banking and Insurance Services

Patient Care Assistant

Music (MHV)

Also Read: VBU University Results For MA Courses Declared at result.vbuuniv.in, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023