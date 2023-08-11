Haryana Board 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Revised Datesheet Released, Check Dates Here

HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the revised datesheet for the HBSE 10th compartment 2023 exams in online mode. The HBSE improvement exams were postponed because of the Nuh violence. As per the given dates, the Haryana board secondary compartment exam will begin on August 16, 2023, with the English paper and will conclude on August 18, 2023 with the computer science and agriculture exam.
The board officials will conduct some papers between 2 pm to 5 pm shift, while some exams in the 2 pm to 4:30 pm shift. Students who are appearing for the Haryana board class 10th compartment exams 2023 can check and download the revised datesheet from the official website - bseh.org.in.
Haryana Board 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Revised Datesheet
Students can check the revised datesheet for the HBSE 10th improvement exam 2023 in the table below:
|
Dates
|
Timings
|
Subjects
|
August 16, 2023
|
2 pm to 5 pm
|
English
|
August 17, 2023
|
2 pm to 5 pm
|
Hindi
|
August 18, 2023
|
2 pm to 5 pm
|
Punjabi
Sanskrit
Urdu
Sanskrit Vyakran (PARAMPARGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)
Sanskrit Vyakran (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL)
|
2 pm to 4.30 pm
|
IT and ITES (Information Technology and Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec.School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
Home Science
Drawing
Agriculture
Computer Science
Animal Husbandry
Dance
Physical and Health Education
Retail
Security
Automobile
IT and ITES
Beauty and Wellness
Physical Education and Sports
Agriculture Paddy Farming
Travel-Tourism and Hospitality
Apparel Fashion Design
Banking and Finance Services
Banking and Insurance Services
Patient Care Assistant
Music (MHV)
