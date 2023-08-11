Haryana Board 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Revised Datesheet Released, Check Dates Here

HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the revised datesheet for the HBSE 10th compartment 2023 exams in online mode. The HBSE improvement exams were postponed because of the Nuh violence. As per the given dates, the Haryana board secondary compartment exam will begin on August 16, 2023, with the English paper and will conclude on August 18, 2023 with the computer science and agriculture exam.

The board officials will conduct some papers between 2 pm to 5 pm shift, while some exams in the 2 pm to 4:30 pm shift. Students who are appearing for the Haryana board class 10th compartment exams 2023 can check and download the revised datesheet from the official website - bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Revised Datesheet

Students can check the revised datesheet for the HBSE 10th improvement exam 2023 in the table below:

Dates Timings Subjects August 16, 2023 2 pm to 5 pm English August 17, 2023 2 pm to 5 pm Hindi August 18, 2023 2 pm to 5 pm Punjabi Sanskrit Urdu Sanskrit Vyakran (PARAMPARGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH) Sanskrit Vyakran (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL) 2 pm to 4.30 pm IT and ITES (Information Technology and Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec.School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) Home Science Drawing Agriculture Computer Science Animal Husbandry Dance Physical and Health Education Retail Security Automobile IT and ITES Beauty and Wellness Physical Education and Sports Agriculture Paddy Farming Travel-Tourism and Hospitality Apparel Fashion Design Banking and Finance Services Banking and Insurance Services Patient Care Assistant Music (MHV)

