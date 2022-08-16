TNEA Rank List 2022 (OUT): DoTE Releases TNEA Rank List for Engineering Admissions at tneaonline.org

TNEA Rank List 2022 (Released): The directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has released the TNEA 2022 rank list today. Candidates can check their TNEA rank list 2022 at tneaonline.org. To check the rank list, candidates need to login using their registered email Id and password. TNEA rank list 2022 has been prepared based on the marks secured by candidates in the qualifying exam. Candidates will be able to check their position of merit through Tamil Nadu TNEA rank list pdf 2022. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below, which will take them to the TNEA Merit List checking page of the official website.

Check TNEA Rank List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TNEA Rank List 2022 (Today): The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu - DOTE is all set to release the TNEA Rank List 2022 for state-level engineering admissions today. As per the official update, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2022 Rank List for Engineering Admissions will be released today - 16th August 2022. When the exam authority decides to announce TNEA Rank List 2022, students can check it online via the official website - tneaonline.org.

TNEA Rank List 2022 Date and Time Confirmed

Local media reports have confirmed the TNEA Rank List 2022 Date and Time for the engineering admission process. Media agencies have confirmed that DOTE Additional Director and TNEA 2022 in-Charge has confirmed that the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Rank List 2022 will be declared on 16th August 2022 at 10:30 AM in the morning. The confirmation of date and time for TNEA Admissions 2022 will pave the way ahead for the counselling process and seat allotment to the selected or shortlisted candidates.

TNEA 2022 Rank List Counselling Schedule and Dates

Following the release of TNEA Rank List 2022 for the engineering aspirants from Tamil Nadu, the state government will also release the counselling schedule for the students as well. As per the TNEA Counselling Schedule 2022, the process will begin from 20th August and continue beyond 25th August 2022. The category-wise counselling dates for TNEA 2022 Rank List is listed below:

Counselling Dates Category of Students 20th to 23rd August 2022 Ex-servicemen Sports PwD differently abled 7.5% Govt School Quota 25th August 2022 onwards General Category Candidates Vocational Courses

shared by local media agencies in their reports and is not final. The final schedule with detailed event-wise date for TNEA Counselling 2022 will be released by the exam authority soon.

