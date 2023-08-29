TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at suppl.tneaonline.org; Apply Here

TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA supplementary counselling registrations have been started. Eligible candidates must register on the official website: suppl.tneaonline.org. They must note that the last date to apply for counselling is September 3, 2023. Candidates are advised to apply before the deadline as no further extensions may be provided.

As per the official notice, “The applicants are required to register and upload necessary certificates by paying the registration fee through the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions(TNEA) web portal www.tneaonline.org online from anywhere or from the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Facilitation Centre(TFC) established by Directorate of Technical Education.”

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Counselling 2023 (TNEA Supplementary 2023) is a completely online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.

TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is mentioned below:

TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023 Application Form Click Here

Documents Required for TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023 Registration

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

EMIS number

Aadhar number

Parent’s annual income details

School details of VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII

Class 10 Mark sheet

Class 12 Mark sheet

Class 12 Exam Registration Number

Bonafide Certificate for Government School studied students

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

How to Register for TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: suppl.tneaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the supplementary registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

