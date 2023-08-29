TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at suppl.tneaonline.org; Apply Here

TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA supplementary counselling registrations have been started. Eligible candidates must register on the official website: suppl.tneaonline.org. They must note that the last date to apply for counselling is September 3, 2023. Candidates are advised to apply before the deadline as no further extensions may be provided.
As per the official notice, “The applicants are required to register and upload necessary certificates by paying the registration fee through the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions(TNEA) web portal www.tneaonline.org online from anywhere or from the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Facilitation Centre(TFC) established by Directorate of Technical Education.”
Tamil Nadu Supplementary Counselling 2023 (TNEA Supplementary 2023) is a completely online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.
TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to register is mentioned below:
|
TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023 Application Form
Documents Required for TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023 Registration
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- EMIS number
- Aadhar number
- Parent’s annual income details
- School details of VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII
- Class 10 Mark sheet
- Class 12 Mark sheet
- Class 12 Exam Registration Number
- Bonafide Certificate for Government School studied students
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
How to Register for TNEA Supplementary Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: suppl.tneaonline.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the supplementary registration link
Step 3: Complete registration and login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Also Read: KEA Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out on kea.kar.nic.in