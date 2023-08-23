Top Data Science and Artificial Intelligence colleges in India accepting GATE score 2024 for MTech admission

  1. Home
IISc Bangalore has recently launched a new subject for GATE 2024 on Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. It is designed to meet the needs of aspirants aiming to advance their studies in these forefront domains. From this year onwards, candidates can apply for the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) paper. Check top colleges accepting GATE 2024 scores for MTech admission here

Updated: Aug 23, 2023 19:03 IST
GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore (IISc Bengaluru) will be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 for 30 papers. This year, the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) paper has also been added to the PG engineering entrance exam. Candidates applying for GATE may additionally choose two papers from the list of permitted combinations. 

According to the IBEF (India Band Equity Foundation) report, the market for AI is expected to reach US$ 7.8 billion by 2025 in India. According to the State of the Education Report (SOER) 2022, AI will grow at a rate of 20.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). By 2030, AI in education systems will contribute considerable efforts to achieve sustainable development goals in India along with help in addressing issues related to equality, equity, and inclusion in education.

As per the official website, the application form for GATE will be released on August 24 at the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. This year, GATE 2024 will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. 

Why Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has been added as a subject for GATE entrance exam?

IBEF has predicted that by 2030, there will be 31.4% rise in AI-focused data science and mathematical jobs. Data science and AI are currently reigning technologies that have conquered industries around the world owing to the massive explosion in data and the increasing need for businesses to rely on data for major decision-making. AI is a groundbreaking invention that's set to shape humanity's future.

In 2021, the worldwide AI market was about US$ 59.67 billion, and it's expected to keep growing fast at a rate of 39.4%. By 2028, it could reach a massive US$ 422.37 billion. In India, the AI market is also on the rise. It was US$ 3.1 billion in 2020, and it's estimated to grow at about 20.2% every year, reaching US$ 7.8 billion by 2025. To cater to the requirements of individuals aspiring to further their education in these cutting-edge fields, this subject has been introduced. 

Candidates who wish to pursue Data Science and Artificial Intelligence must check below the list of government colleges that accept GATE 2024 scores: 

Name of colleges 

NIRF Rankings 

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

2

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

5

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

7

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

8

National Institute of Technology, Surathkal 

12

Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras

15

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

22

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani

25

Delhi Technological University, Delhi

29

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

30

National Institute of Technology Silchar

40

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

41

National Institute of Technology Patna

56

Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali

68

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

69

Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

81

National Institute of Technology Agartala

91

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
  •  

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune
  •  

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
  •  

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur

-

National Institute of Technology Sikkim

-

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Kolkata

-

Top Data Science and Artificial Intelligence private colleges in India accepting GATE score 2024

Candidates can check the list of private colleges that are offering M.Tech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence: 

Colleges

Course

Amity University, Gurugram

M.Tech Data Science

DY Patil Agriculture and Technical University, Talsande

M.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

GITAM Institute of Technology, Visakhapatnam

M.Tech Data Science

NIMS Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jaipur

M.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal

M.Tech Data Science

Presidency University, Bangalore

M.Tech Artificial Intelligence

REVA University, Bangalore

M.Tech Artificial Intelligence

M. S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (MSRUAS), Bangalore

M.Tech Data Science and Engineering

SAGE University, Indore

M.Tech Artificial Intelligence

SRM University AP, Amaravati

M.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur

M.Tech Artificial Intelligence

IIITDM Jabalpur

M.Tech Computer Science and Engineering with Specialization in Data Science

