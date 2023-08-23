Top Data Science and Artificial Intelligence colleges in India accepting GATE score 2024 for MTech admission

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore (IISc Bengaluru) will be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 for 30 papers. This year, the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) paper has also been added to the PG engineering entrance exam. Candidates applying for GATE may additionally choose two papers from the list of permitted combinations.

According to the IBEF (India Band Equity Foundation) report, the market for AI is expected to reach US$ 7.8 billion by 2025 in India. According to the State of the Education Report (SOER) 2022, AI will grow at a rate of 20.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). By 2030, AI in education systems will contribute considerable efforts to achieve sustainable development goals in India along with help in addressing issues related to equality, equity, and inclusion in education.

As per the official website, the application form for GATE will be released on August 24 at the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. This year, GATE 2024 will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

Why Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has been added as a subject for GATE entrance exam?

IBEF has predicted that by 2030, there will be 31.4% rise in AI-focused data science and mathematical jobs. Data science and AI are currently reigning technologies that have conquered industries around the world owing to the massive explosion in data and the increasing need for businesses to rely on data for major decision-making. AI is a groundbreaking invention that's set to shape humanity's future.

In 2021, the worldwide AI market was about US$ 59.67 billion, and it's expected to keep growing fast at a rate of 39.4%. By 2028, it could reach a massive US$ 422.37 billion. In India, the AI market is also on the rise. It was US$ 3.1 billion in 2020, and it's estimated to grow at about 20.2% every year, reaching US$ 7.8 billion by 2025. To cater to the requirements of individuals aspiring to further their education in these cutting-edge fields, this subject has been introduced.

Top Data Science and Artificial Intelligence colleges in India accepting GATE score 2024

Candidates who wish to pursue Data Science and Artificial Intelligence must check below the list of government colleges that accept GATE 2024 scores:

Name of colleges NIRF Rankings Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 2 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee 5 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 7 Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad 8 National Institute of Technology, Surathkal 12 Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras 15 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar 22 Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani 25 Delhi Technological University, Delhi 29 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur 30 National Institute of Technology Silchar 40 Indian Institute of Technology Patna 41 National Institute of Technology Patna 56 Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali 68 Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad 69 Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai 81 National Institute of Technology Agartala 91 Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi National Institute of Technology Hamirpur - National Institute of Technology Sikkim - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Kolkata -

Top Data Science and Artificial Intelligence private colleges in India accepting GATE score 2024

Candidates can check the list of private colleges that are offering M.Tech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence:

Colleges Course Amity University, Gurugram M.Tech Data Science DY Patil Agriculture and Technical University, Talsande M.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning GITAM Institute of Technology, Visakhapatnam M.Tech Data Science NIMS Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jaipur M.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal M.Tech Data Science Presidency University, Bangalore M.Tech Artificial Intelligence REVA University, Bangalore M.Tech Artificial Intelligence M. S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (MSRUAS), Bangalore M.Tech Data Science and Engineering SAGE University, Indore M.Tech Artificial Intelligence SRM University AP, Amaravati M.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur M.Tech Artificial Intelligence IIITDM Jabalpur M.Tech Computer Science and Engineering with Specialization in Data Science

