GATE 2024 Registration Starts Soon at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Dates, Eligibility Criteria and Application Process Here

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will soon activate the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 today. Those who wish to appear for the PG engineering entrance exam can apply online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The last date to fill out the form is September 29, 2023. The officials have already released the exam and some other important dates for GATE 2024.

However, the last date to apply for GATE with late fees is October 13, 2023. The GATE 2024 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. This year, IISc will conduct exam for 30 papers for admission to the MTech program offered at IITs. In addition, the GATE 2024 syllabus includes a new paper on data science and artificial intelligence.

GATE Important Dates 2024

Candidates can go through the table to know the exam as well as other important dates of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering:

Events GATE exam dates Commencement of GATE registration August 24, 2023 Last date to apply (without late fee) September 29, 2023 Last date for submission of application form (by registered candidates) with additional late fee of Rs. 500 October 13, 2023 GATE application form correction window November 7 to 11, 2023 Availability of GATE mock test November 2023 GATE admit card January 3, 2024 GATE exam date February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024 Release of GATE response sheets February 16, 2024 GATE answer key February 21, 2024 Challenging of answer key February 22 to 25, 2024 GATE Result March 16, 2024 GATE scorecard March 23, 2024

Who are eligible for GATE 2024?

IISc Bangalore releases the GATE eligibility criteria online on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The criteria include exam age limit, nationality, relaxation, and qualification for the exam. Check below the eligibility requirements to appear for the entrance exam:

Requirements GATE Eligibility Criteria Nationality Indian nationality candidates will be eligible Candidates from other than India will be also eligible Academic Qualification Candidates must have passed graduation in engineering/technology or a Master’s degree in any relevant science subject

Those in the pre-final or final year of their qualifying degree are also eligible to appear for GATE

Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering/Technology/Science/Arts/ Commerce. Age Limit There is no age limit for GATE 2024 GATE attempt There is no restriction in attempt limit

GATE 2024 Application Form

IISc Bangalore releases the application form in online mode. Interested candidates can apply online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Along with filling up the form, they will also have to upload certain documents. The list of documents required for registration includes eligibility degree details, scanned copies of photographs and signatures. Check below the steps to know how to apply for GATE 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find GATE registration link and click on it

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Once registration is done, enter the OTP received on the mobile number and email ID

Step 5: Login and fill out the GATE 2024 application form

Step 6: Upload all the mandatory scanned documents and pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future references

Documents required to apply for GATE 2024

Candidates must keep the below-mentioned documents ready with them to fill out the GATE 2024 registration form:

Scanned image of the candidate’s photograph

Scanned image of the candidate’s signature

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License (The photo ID must have name, date of birth and unique photo ID number. This must be carried in original to the examination hall for verification)

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable)

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable)

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable)

Also Read: GATE 2024 Registration From August 24, Get Previous Year Question Paper, Exam Pattern Details Here