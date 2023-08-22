GATE 2024 Registration From August 24, Get Previous Year Question Paper, Exam Pattern Details Here

GATE 2024: IISc Bangalore will begin the GATE 2024 registration process on August 24, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 exams will be able to register and submit the application forms through the link provided on the official website. - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Candidates preparing for the GATE 2024 exams can also visit the website to get the previous year's question papers. The question papers from the previous years will give students an idea of the types of questions asked in the exams over the past few years and also understand the exam pattern followed over the years.

GATE 2024 previous year question papers are available on the official website. Candidates can also download the pdf of the question papers through the link given here.

GATE 2024 - Previous Year Question Papers

New Subject Introduced for 2024 Exam

This year, a new subject Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has been introduced taking the total number of exam subjects to 30. Candidates interested in appearing for the GATE 2024 exams are advised to first go through the entire syllabus and the details of the exam pattern carefully before filling out the online application form and selecting the subject and subject combinations for the exam.

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence syllabus - Click Here

GATE 2023 Exam Pattern

Particulars Details Examination Mode The test papers will be in English. Computer-Based Test (CBT) Duration 3 Hours* Number of Subjects (Papers) 30 Sections General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subjects Type of Questions Candidate’s Selected Subject(s) (a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) (b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or (c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions Questions for testing these abilities (a) Recall (b) Comprehension (c) Application (d) Analysis & Synthesis Distribution of Marks in all Papers EXCEPT papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL General Aptitude: 15 marks Engineering Mathematics**: 13 marks Subject Questions: 72 marks Total: 100 marks (**XE includes Engineering Mathematics section XE-A of 15 marks) Distribution of Marks in papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL General Aptitude: 15 marks Subject Questions: 85 marks Total: 100 marks Marking Scheme Questions carry 1 mark or 2 marks Negative Marking For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.

GATE2023 Paper Code and Mark Distribution

Paper Code General Aptitude Marks (GA) Compulsory Section Subject Marks Total Marks Total Time* (Minutes) AE, AG, BM, BT, CE, CH, CS, EC, EE, ES, IN, ME, MN, MT, NM, PE, PI, TF; Subject marks in these papers include questions on Engineering Mathematics (13 marks), which are paper-specific. 15 -- 85 100 180 CY, DA, EY, MA, PH, ST 15 -- 85 100 180 AR [Part A is Common and Compulsory for all; Part B1 or Part B2 can be selected during Exam. B1: Architecture or B2: Planning] 15 60 25 100 180 GE [Part A is Common and Compulsory for all; Part B1 or B2 can be selected during the Exam. B1 - Surveying and Mapping or B2 -Image Processing and Analysis.] 15 55 30 100 180 GG [Part A is Common and Compulsory for all; Part B can either be Geology (B1) or Geophysics (B2) -- which must be chosen at the time of Application.] 15 25 60 100 180 XE [Section A (Engineering Mathematics) is Common and Compulsory for all; Applicants must select any TWO additional Sections during the Exam] 15 15 2 x 35 100 180 XH [Section B1 (Reasoning and Comprehension) is Common and Compulsory for all; Applicants must select any ONE additional Section at the time of Application] 15 25 60 100 180 XL [Section P (Chemistry) is Common and Compulsory for all; Applicants must select any TWO additional Sections during the Exam] 15 25 2 x 30 100 180

