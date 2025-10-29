Wifi Facilities Introduced to 11 Government Degree Colleges in Tripura, Check Details Here

RRB JE Notification 2025
Wifi Facilities Introduced to 11 Government Degree Colleges in Tripura

Oct 29, 2025, 16:32 IST

First phase of the project was launched in October 2024, which connected 19 colleges with a 100 Mbps backbone network. The project provides reliable internet access to students, faculty members and staff. Check details here.

Tripura Govt Introduces Free Wifi Plans in 11 Degree Colleges
Key Points

  • Every general degree college in the state is equipped with Wifi
  • First phase of the project launched in October 2024, connecting 19 colleges with a 100 Mbps network
  • Project provides reliable internet access to students, faculty members and staff

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has inaugurated the Wifi facilities in 11 government general degree colleges. Now, every general degree college in the state is equipped with Wifi. Plans are also underway to extend the facility to five polytechnic institutes.

The project is being completed in phases. According to reports, the first phase of the project was launched in October 2024, which connected 19 colleges with a 100 Mbps backbone network. 

The newly inaugurated second phase covers the remaining 11 colleges, each with around 20 wireless access points, ensuring a seamless campus-wide coverage. 

The project provides reliable internet access to students, faculty members and staff, making it a major step towards transforming higher education in the state. 

The CM, while speaking to the media mentioned that the initiative bridges the digital divide and encourages collaboration, innovation and digital literacy among students. He also emphasised the importance of the state's vision to integrate technology and education. The government will also be providing financial assistance of Rs. 5000 to college students to buy mobile phones under the  Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (MYYY). Although earlier, only final year students of the government general degree colleges were eligible for the assistance, now, first and second year students will also be covered in the plan.

