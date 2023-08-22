TS CPGET Result 2023 declared, download rank card at cpget.tsche.ac.in by using hall ticket number

  1. Home
CPGET Result 2023 OUT: Osmania University has declared the result for PG entrance test online at cpget.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download their Telangana CPGET rank card by using their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth. Know steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 22, 2023 17:29 IST
TS CPGET Result 2023 Link: Osmania University has released the result and rank card of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2023 today. Candidates can download their rank card online from the official website: cpget.tsche.ac.in. They will have to use their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth. 

The TS CPGET results 2023 rank card includes information such as total marks scored in the entrance exam, qualifying status, application number, etc. Osmania University and its affiliated colleges will release their own CPGET merit list and cutoff for admission to PG courses.

TS CPGET Result 2023 Link - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to check CPGET 2023 Result? 

The cpget.tsche.ac.in result has been announced in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps given below to check the TS CPGET results 2023 manabadi: 

Step 1: Go to the TS CPGET results 2023 official website: cpget.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click download rank card tab 

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the view rank card button

Step 6: Now, download and save it for future references 

What details will be mentioned in Telangana cpget.tsche.ac.in 2023 Results? 

After downloading the rank card, candidates must check the details mentioned on it. If they find any error in CPGET results 2023 TS then they should report it to the officials immediately. Check the details mentioned on it: 

Application number

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Nationality

Category

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

Hall ticket number 

TS CPGET Toppers 2023

The list of toppers are generally released along with the TS CPGET result 2023. The toppers list is released subject-wise. Till then candidates can check the names of 2021 toppers below: 

Name of the Topper

Subjects

V. Hari Priya

M.Sc Computer Science

Nikhil Kumar

M.Sc Mathematics

Jonnalagadda Sri Divya

M.Sc Statistics

Deekshita Kulkarni

M.Sc Biotechnology

Royaprolu Satwika

Integrated M.Sc Chemistry

FAQ

When the CPGET results will be announced?

CPGET result has been announced today online at cpget.tsche.ac.in

What is the official website for TS CPGET Results 2023?

TS CPGET results can be checked at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

What login credentials are required to download CPGET rankcard?

Candidates can download their Telangana CPGET rank card by using their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.
