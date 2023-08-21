DU PG Admission 2023: Rejected Candidates in First Merit List Will Be Considered in Subsequent Rounds

DU PG Admissions 2023: Delhi University has notified that candidates who were rejected in the DU PG first merit list for admission to postgraduate programmes under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 due to non-fulfilment of "Program Specific Eligibility criteria in Category-2 will be considered in Category-1 in subsequent rounds as per their merit. Additionally, those candidates who failed to convert their CGPA score into percentages despite several announcements made by the university will be allowed to make the conversion in the DU PG mid-entry window. Such candidates will be considered as Mid-Entrants.

As per the recent updates, the first-round seat allocation list for DU PG admission 2023 was released on August 17 in online mode. As per the reports, the University has received over 11,000 applications for its round 1, whereas, 6,657 candidates got their first preference of course and college. The last date for the department to verify and approve the online applications of the candidates is August 21, 2023, (till 4.59 pm). Candidates can submit the fee by August 22, 2023, (till 4.59 pm).

DU PG Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the DU PG admissions 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date for the department to verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates August 21, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Date of fee payment August 22, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

