    TS DOST 2022 Phase 1 seat allotment Results tomorrow at dost.cgg.gov.in

    Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) Phase 1 seat allotment results 2022 will be released online tomorrow. Students who have applied for the exams can check the allotment results through the link which will be available here. 

    Updated: Aug 5, 2022 18:11 IST
    TS DOST 2022 Phase 1 Allotment
    TS DOST 2022 Phase 1 Allotment

    TS DOST Phase 1 Allotment: Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) Phase 1 seat allotment results 2022 will be released online tomorrow. TS DOST is the admission procedure for the BA, BCom (Voc), BCom (Hon), BSW, BBM, BCA and other courses offered in the participating institutions. Students who have qualified class 12 will be eligible for the adissions offered by institutions including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women's University) and TSBTET. Students who have applied for TS DOST 2022 can visit the official website to check the Phase 1 Allotment results. 

    Those who are allotted seats for the course and college of their choice will first be required to self-report online from August 7 to 18, 2022. Those who are not satisfied with the allotment process will be required to pay the seat reservation fees and use the web options in the second and third phase. 

    As per the schedule provided, the TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 allotment registrations will be conducted from August 7 to 21, 2022. Students registering for Phase 2 will be required to submit an application fee of Rs 400. Candidates who are allotted the college and course of their choice can complete the self reporting process from September 16 to 22, 2022.

