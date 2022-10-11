TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Special Phase Registration Close today, Apply at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2022 Special Phase Registrations: Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) Special Phase counselling registrations will close today. The registration process began on October 1, 2022, for the special phase of counselling. Candidates who are eligible for the counselling process but have not yet completed the registrations can visit the official website of TS DOST 2022 Counselling and complete the registration process.

The registration link for TS DOST 2022 Counselling Special Phase is available on the official counselling website. Interested candidates will be required to pre-login and fill out the applications using the registration credentials created. Candidates can then go ahead with filling out the application form and submit the fee and complete the web options entry process.

TS DOST Special Phase 2 Registration – Direct Link

TS DOST 2022 Counseling Schedule

According to the schedule available on the official website, the TS DOST 2022 Special phase seat allotment result will be declared on October 13, 2022. The Self-Reporting and the reporting to the colleges by those who have already completed the self-reporting process are until October 15, 2022.

TS DOST 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

How to register for TS DOST Special Phase Counselling

The link for students to register for the TS DOST 2022 Special Phase counselling is available on the official counselling website. Candidates need to click on the pre-registration link to complete the registration link following which they can login using the credentials and complete the application process and submit the application fee. Follow the steps available here to complete the TS DOST 2022 special phase registrations.

Step 1: Visit the TS DOST Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the Pre-Registration link

Step 3: Submit the application fee through the link provided

Step 4: Click on Candidate login and complete the application form

Step 5: Enter the required details in the application form and click on the final submission

