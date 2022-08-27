TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 (Today): Phase 2 Counselling List to be Released Today at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 (Today): For candidates who are waiting for TS DOST 2022 Seat Allotment Results, today is an important day. As per the latest update, the TS DOST 2022 Counselling Result for the Telangana State Degree Online Services will be announced today - 27th August 2022, Saturday. Candidates who are registered for the Phase 2 of the online seat allotment process, will be able to check their selection status today by visiting the official website. Candidates should note that TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result will published online and can be checked by visiting the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link listed below to check their selection status for admission:

Complete Self-Reporting by 10th Sept

Candidates who will be selected for admission to Degree Programmes under Phase 2 of the Counselling Process, will be given time until 10th Sept 2022 to complete self-reporting and admission formalities. The admission process under TS DOST Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be carried out from 27th August till 2nd Sept and during this period, candidates will have to self-report to the assigned institute, complete document verification and payment of admission fee to confirm their seats. Following the completion of admission process for Phase 2, the authority will hold another round i.e., the TS DOST Phase 3 allotment round from 29th August 2022 onwards.

How to check TS DOST Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022 online?

According to the details shared by the exam authority, the TS DOST 2022 Result for Phase 2 of the counselling process will be declared online. Candidates will be required to visit or log onto the website - dost.cgg.gov.in from where they will be able to check their selection status online. Candidates will have to enter the required credentials and submit them on the website to download allotment order for the admission process. After checking the allotment status, candidates are advised to download the allotment order on their device and take a printout of the same for future reference.

