TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Final Phase Registration Begins Today; Apply at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) counselling final phase registration has begun today, August 4, 2023. 

Updated: Aug 4, 2023 13:41 IST
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET counselling registrations have begun for the final phase today: August 4, 2023. The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2023 seeking admission into B.E /BTech / BPharmacy and Pharm D Courses can apply on the official website: tseamcet.nic.in.

As per the official notification, online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase and the second phase begins on August 4, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 final phase below.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Direct link to apply for seat allotment below:

TS EAMCET Final Phase Registration Link

Click Here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars

Dates

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre

 

August 4, 2023

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

August 5, 2023

 

Exercising Options

August 4 to 6, 2023

Freezing of options

August 6, 2023

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

August 9, 2023

 

Payment of Tuition Fees & Self Reporting Online

August 9 to 11, 2023

Last date for cancellations online by the candidates

August 11, 2023

 

Reporting at the allotted College

August 9 to 11, 2023

Documents Required for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few important files below:

  • TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket
  • TS EAMCET 2023 scorecard
  • Aadhaar card
  • SSC or its equivalent mark sheet
  • 6th standard to inter-study certificates
  • Intermediate or its equivalent certificate
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Physically challenged (if applicable)
  • Residence certificate 
  • Income certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

What After TS EAMCET Counselling 2023?

As per the official notification, due to the recent incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, a special phase of counselling will be conducted after the final phase of counselling with the schedule mentioned below.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Schedule- Click Here

 
