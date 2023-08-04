TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Final Phase Registration Begins Today; Apply at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET counselling registrations have begun for the final phase today: August 4, 2023. The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2023 seeking admission into B.E /BTech / BPharmacy and Pharm D Courses can apply on the official website: tseamcet.nic.in.
As per the official notification, online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase and the second phase begins on August 4, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 final phase below.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
Direct link to apply for seat allotment below:
TS EAMCET Final Phase Registration Link
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Schedule
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
Particulars
Dates
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre
August 4, 2023
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
August 5, 2023
Exercising Options
August 4 to 6, 2023
Freezing of options
August 6, 2023
Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
August 9, 2023
Payment of Tuition Fees & Self Reporting Online
August 9 to 11, 2023
Last date for cancellations online by the candidates
August 11, 2023
Reporting at the allotted College
August 9 to 11, 2023
Documents Required for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of a few important files below:
- TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket
- TS EAMCET 2023 scorecard
- Aadhaar card
- SSC or its equivalent mark sheet
- 6th standard to inter-study certificates
- Intermediate or its equivalent certificate
- Transfer Certificate
- Physically challenged (if applicable)
- Residence certificate
- Income certificate (if applicable)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
What After TS EAMCET Counselling 2023?
As per the official notification, due to the recent incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, a special phase of counselling will be conducted after the final phase of counselling with the schedule mentioned below.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Schedule- Click Here