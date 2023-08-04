TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Final Phase Registration Begins Today; Apply at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET counselling registrations have begun for the final phase today: August 4, 2023. The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2023 seeking admission into B.E /BTech / BPharmacy and Pharm D Courses can apply on the official website: tseamcet.nic.in.

As per the official notification, online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase and the second phase begins on August 4, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 final phase below.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Direct link to apply for seat allotment below:

TS EAMCET Final Phase Registration Link Click Here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre August 4, 2023 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates August 5, 2023 Exercising Options August 4 to 6, 2023 Freezing of options August 6, 2023 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before August 9, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fees & Self Reporting Online August 9 to 11, 2023 Last date for cancellations online by the candidates August 11, 2023 Reporting at the allotted College August 9 to 11, 2023

Documents Required for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few important files below:

TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket

TS EAMCET 2023 scorecard

Aadhaar card

SSC or its equivalent mark sheet

6th standard to inter-study certificates

Intermediate or its equivalent certificate

Transfer Certificate

Physically challenged (if applicable)

Residence certificate

Income certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

What After TS EAMCET Counselling 2023?

As per the official notification, due to the recent incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, a special phase of counselling will be conducted after the final phase of counselling with the schedule mentioned below.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Schedule- Click Here