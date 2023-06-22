TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Begins On June 26, Check Last Rank, List of Documents Required

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the phase 1 counselling registration for BTech admission on June 26, 2023. All the qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the Telangana EAMCET counselling. They have to register online at the official website: tseamcet.nic.in. Those completing the TS EAMCET counselling registration have to appear for the in-person certificate verification round from June 28 to July 6, 2023.
Earlier, the Manabadi TS EAMCET result was announced on May 25, 2023. As per the statistics shared, as many as 1,95,275 candidates appeared for the Engineering exam. Out of the total test takers, 1,56,879 qualified for EAMCET counselling. The pass percentage was recorded at 80.33%.
TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Dates Round 1
Candidates can check below the Manabadi TS EAMCET counselling dates for phase 1 below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
TS EAMCET Counselling - Online filing of Basic Information and payment of processing fee
|
June 26 to July 5, 2023
|
Certificate Verification for already booked candidates
|
June 28 to July 6, 2023
|
Exercising Options after certificate verification
|
June 28 to July 8, 2023
|
Freezing of options
|
To be notified
|
TS EAMCET Provisional Seat Allotment
|
July 12, 2023
|
Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting by the candidates
|
July 12 to 19, 2023
Telangana EAMCET Counselling Last Rank
Candidates can check last year’s Manabadi EAMCET closing ranks in all universities with affiliated colleges and branches below in the table:
|
College
|
Affiliating University
|
Branch Name
|
Last Rank
|
CVSR College of Engineering
|
Anurag University
|
PHARM - D (MPC Stream)
|
OC Boys: 112795
OC Girls: 112795
|
JNAFAU School of Planning and Architecture
|
Constituent College
|
Planning
|
OC Boys: 95242
OC Girls: 95242
|
CSI Wesley Institute of Technology and Sciences
|
Jawahar Lal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
OC Boys: 43232
OC Girls: 61722
|
Jangoan Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences
|
Kakatiya University
|
B Pharmacy (MPC Stream)
|
OC Boys: 125995
OC Girls: 125995
|
MGU College Of Engineering and Technology
|
Mahatma Gandhi University, Nizamabad
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
OC Boys: 51311
OC Girls: 110558
|
Vasavi College of Engineering
|
Osmania University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
OC Boys: 42788
OC Girls: 51433
|
College of Food Science and Technology
|
Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University
|
Food Technology
|
OC Boys: 94034
OC Girls: 94034
|
Palamuru University College
|
Palamuru University
|
B Pharmacy (MPC Stream)
|
OC Boys: 50482
OC Girls: 105363
|
College of Dairy Technology
|
P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University
|
Dairying
|
OC Boys: 76226
OC Girls: 95236
|
SR University (Formerly S R Engineering College)
|
SR University (Formerly S R Engineering College)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
OC Boys: 107406
OC Girls: 117327
|
Satavahana University
|
Satavahana University
|
B Pharmacy (MPC Stream)
|
OC Boys: 106243
OC Girls: 106243
List of Documents Required During TS EAMCET Counselling 2023
The candidates or parents are advised to get all the required documents before the commencement of counselling. Check below the list of documents required for uploading and verification:
- Manabadi TS SSC marks memo
- TS Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate
- Classes VI to Intermediate or its equivalent educational certificates
- Transfer certificate
- Income certificate issued on or after 01-01-2023 by the competent authority, if applicable
- EWS Income certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the financial year 2023-24, if applicable
- Caste certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable
