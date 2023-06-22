TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Begins On June 26, Check Last Rank, List of Documents Required

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the phase 1 counselling registration for BTech admission on June 26, 2023. All the qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the Telangana EAMCET counselling. They have to register online at the official website: tseamcet.nic.in. Those completing the TS EAMCET counselling registration have to appear for the in-person certificate verification round from June 28 to July 6, 2023.

Earlier, the Manabadi TS EAMCET result was announced on May 25, 2023. As per the statistics shared, as many as 1,95,275 candidates appeared for the Engineering exam. Out of the total test takers, 1,56,879 qualified for EAMCET counselling. The pass percentage was recorded at 80.33%.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Dates Round 1

Candidates can check below the Manabadi TS EAMCET counselling dates for phase 1 below:

Events Dates TS EAMCET Counselling - Online filing of Basic Information and payment of processing fee June 26 to July 5, 2023 Certificate Verification for already booked candidates June 28 to July 6, 2023 Exercising Options after certificate verification June 28 to July 8, 2023 Freezing of options To be notified TS EAMCET Provisional Seat Allotment July 12, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting by the candidates July 12 to 19, 2023

Telangana EAMCET Counselling Last Rank

Candidates can check last year’s Manabadi EAMCET closing ranks in all universities with affiliated colleges and branches below in the table:

College Affiliating University Branch Name Last Rank CVSR College of Engineering Anurag University PHARM - D (MPC Stream) OC Boys: 112795 OC Girls: 112795 JNAFAU School of Planning and Architecture Constituent College Planning OC Boys: 95242 OC Girls: 95242 CSI Wesley Institute of Technology and Sciences Jawahar Lal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad Computer Science & Engineering OC Boys: 43232 OC Girls: 61722 Jangoan Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Kakatiya University B Pharmacy (MPC Stream) OC Boys: 125995 OC Girls: 125995 MGU College Of Engineering and Technology Mahatma Gandhi University, Nizamabad Electrical and Electronics Engineering OC Boys: 51311 OC Girls: 110558 Vasavi College of Engineering Osmania University Mechanical Engineering OC Boys: 42788 OC Girls: 51433 College of Food Science and Technology Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Food Technology OC Boys: 94034 OC Girls: 94034 Palamuru University College Palamuru University B Pharmacy (MPC Stream) OC Boys: 50482 OC Girls: 105363 College of Dairy Technology P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University Dairying OC Boys: 76226 OC Girls: 95236 SR University (Formerly S R Engineering College) SR University (Formerly S R Engineering College) Mechanical Engineering OC Boys: 107406 OC Girls: 117327 Satavahana University Satavahana University B Pharmacy (MPC Stream) OC Boys: 106243 OC Girls: 106243

List of Documents Required During TS EAMCET Counselling 2023

The candidates or parents are advised to get all the required documents before the commencement of counselling. Check below the list of documents required for uploading and verification:

Manabadi TS SSC marks memo

TS Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate

Classes VI to Intermediate or its equivalent educational certificates

Transfer certificate

Income certificate issued on or after 01-01-2023 by the competent authority, if applicable

EWS Income certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the financial year 2023-24, if applicable

Caste certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable

