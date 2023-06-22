TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Begins On June 26, Check Last Rank, List of Documents Required

  1. Home
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: TSCHE will start the phase 1 counselling registration on June 26, 2023. All the qualified candidates can participate in Manabadi EAMCET counselling round by registering online at tseamcet.nic.in. Check the last rank and list of documents required here

Updated: Jun 22, 2023 17:10 IST
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the phase 1 counselling registration for BTech admission on June 26, 2023. All the qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the Telangana EAMCET counselling. They have to register online at the official website: tseamcet.nic.in. Those completing the TS EAMCET counselling registration have to appear for the in-person certificate verification round from June 28 to July 6, 2023. 

Earlier, the Manabadi TS EAMCET result was announced on May 25, 2023. As per the statistics shared, as many as 1,95,275 candidates appeared for the Engineering exam. Out of the total test takers, 1,56,879 qualified for EAMCET counselling. The pass percentage was recorded at 80.33%.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Dates Round 1

Candidates can check below the Manabadi TS EAMCET counselling dates for phase 1 below: 

Events

Dates

TS EAMCET Counselling - Online filing of Basic Information and payment of processing fee

June 26 to July 5, 2023

Certificate Verification for already booked candidates

June 28 to July 6, 2023

Exercising Options after certificate verification

June 28 to July 8, 2023

Freezing of options

To be notified

TS EAMCET Provisional Seat Allotment

July 12, 2023

Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting by the candidates

July 12 to 19, 2023

Telangana EAMCET Counselling Last Rank 

Candidates can check last year’s Manabadi EAMCET closing ranks in all universities with affiliated colleges and branches below in the table: 

College

Affiliating University

Branch Name

Last Rank

CVSR College of Engineering

Anurag University

PHARM - D (MPC Stream)

OC Boys: 112795

OC Girls: 112795

JNAFAU School of Planning and Architecture

Constituent College

Planning

OC Boys: 95242

OC Girls: 95242

CSI Wesley Institute of Technology and Sciences

Jawahar Lal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad

Computer Science & Engineering

OC Boys: 43232

OC Girls: 61722

Jangoan Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Kakatiya University

B Pharmacy (MPC Stream)

OC Boys: 125995

OC Girls: 125995

MGU College Of Engineering and Technology

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nizamabad

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

OC Boys: 51311

OC Girls: 110558

Vasavi College of Engineering

Osmania University

Mechanical Engineering

OC Boys: 42788

OC Girls: 51433

College of Food Science and Technology

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University

Food Technology

OC Boys: 94034

OC Girls: 94034

Palamuru University College

Palamuru University 

B Pharmacy (MPC Stream)

OC Boys: 50482

OC Girls: 105363

College of Dairy Technology

P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University

Dairying

OC Boys: 76226

OC Girls: 95236

SR University (Formerly S R Engineering College)

SR University (Formerly S R Engineering College)

Mechanical Engineering

OC Boys: 107406

OC Girls: 117327

Satavahana University

Satavahana University

B Pharmacy (MPC Stream)

OC Boys: 106243

OC Girls: 106243

List of Documents Required During TS EAMCET Counselling 2023

The candidates or parents are advised to get all the required documents before the commencement of counselling. Check below the list of documents required for uploading and verification: 

  • Manabadi TS SSC marks memo
  • TS Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate
  • Classes VI to Intermediate or its equivalent educational certificates
  • Transfer certificate
  • Income certificate issued on or after 01-01-2023 by the competent authority, if applicable
  • EWS Income certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the financial year 2023-24, if applicable
  • Caste certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable

Also Read: TS ICET Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check List of Official Websites to Download Rankcard Here

