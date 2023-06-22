TS ICET Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check List of Official Websites to Download Rankcard Here

TS ICET Result 2023: Kakatiya University is likely to declare results for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) by June 30, 2023. Once the link is activated, candidates who appeared in the exam can check out their results on the official website by entering login credentials. Along with the result, the varsities will also publish the TS ICET 2023 final answer key.

Kakatiya University, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducted TS ICET 2023 exam on May 26 and 27, 2023 in two sessions: morning and evening. As per the statistics, a total of 70,900 candidates appeared in the entrance test Through this test, candidates will be granted admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

TS ICET Result 2023: List of Official Websites

Examinees can check out the list of official links to download the TS ICET 2023 rank card below:

icet.tsche.ac.in

tsche.ac.in

How to Check TS ICET Result 2023?

Check out the following steps to know step-by-step guide to accessing the rank card:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in or tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the TS ICET Rank card 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take at least 2 printouts

TS ICET Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Rank Card

Check out mandatory details available on the TS ICET rank card here:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Overall/sectional score

TS ICET 2023 rank

TS ICET Qualifying Marks 2023

Candidates who score minimum passing marks will qualify for the TS ICET exam. However, it must be noted that the qualifying cutoff or qualifying marks remains different for reserved and unreserved categories. Check out category-wise qualifying cutoff marks for TS ICET 2023 below:

Unreserved category: 50 marks (25 percent)

Reserved category: 0 marks

