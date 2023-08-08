TS ECET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Here

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the seat allotment result for round 1 today: August 8, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling session will be able to check out the results on the official website: tsecet.nic.in by entering the login details.

As per the official schedule, after the announcement of TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023, short-listed candidates must proceed with the further admission process. They have to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the official website between August 8 and 12, 2023.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Click Here

TS ECET Counselling 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the schedule for 1st phase below:

Events Dates TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 August 8, 2023 (OUT) Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting August 8 to 12, 2023

How to Check TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access the counselling results below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsecet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login details (if required)

Step 4: TS ECET counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future references

TS ECET Counselling 2023: List of Required Documents for Verification

Candidates can check out some mandatory files below:

TS ECET 2023 hall ticket

TS ECET rank card

10th class or SSC or its equivalent marks sheet

Diploma or degree certificate

Diploma or degree memo of marks

Valid ID Proof

Intermediate or equivalent pass certificate in case of B.Sc (Maths) candidates.

Study certificate from 6th class to diploma

Study certificate from (6th class to a diploma in case of candidates studied in statewide institutions.)

Transfer certificate

Income certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

