TS ECET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Here

TS ECET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 is out. Candidates can check their results on the TSCHE website and proceed with the further admission process by paying the tuition fee and self-reporting between August 8 and 12, 2023.

Updated: Aug 8, 2023 17:09 IST
TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the seat allotment result for round 1 today: August 8, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling session will be able to check out the results on the official website: tsecet.nic.in by entering the login details.

As per the official schedule, after the announcement of TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023, short-listed candidates must proceed with the further admission process. They have to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the official website between August 8 and 12, 2023. 

TS ECET Counselling 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the schedule for 1st phase below:

Events

Dates

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 

August 8, 2023 (OUT)

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting

August 8 to 12, 2023

How to Check TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access the counselling results below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsecet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login details (if required)

Step 4: TS ECET counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future references

TS ECET Counselling 2023: List of Required Documents for Verification

Candidates can check out some mandatory files below:

  • TS ECET 2023 hall ticket
  • TS ECET rank card
  • 10th class or SSC or its equivalent marks sheet
  • Diploma or degree certificate
  • Diploma or degree memo of marks
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Intermediate or equivalent pass certificate in case of B.Sc (Maths) candidates.
  • Study certificate from 6th class to diploma 
  • Study certificate from (6th class to a diploma in case of candidates studied in statewide institutions.)
  • Transfer certificate
  • Income certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

