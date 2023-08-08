TS ECET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Here

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the seat allotment result for round 1 today: August 8, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling session will be able to check out the results on the official website: tsecet.nic.in by entering the login details.
As per the official schedule, after the announcement of TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023, short-listed candidates must proceed with the further admission process. They have to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the official website between August 8 and 12, 2023.
|
TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023
|
Click Here
TS ECET Counselling 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can check out the schedule for 1st phase below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023
|
August 8, 2023 (OUT)
|
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting
|
August 8 to 12, 2023
How to Check TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023?
Candidates can follow the below steps to access the counselling results below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: tsecet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link
Step 3: Submit the login details (if required)
Step 4: TS ECET counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Save it for future references
TS ECET Counselling 2023: List of Required Documents for Verification
Candidates can check out some mandatory files below:
- TS ECET 2023 hall ticket
- TS ECET rank card
- 10th class or SSC or its equivalent marks sheet
- Diploma or degree certificate
- Diploma or degree memo of marks
- Valid ID Proof
- Intermediate or equivalent pass certificate in case of B.Sc (Maths) candidates.
- Study certificate from 6th class to diploma
- Study certificate from (6th class to a diploma in case of candidates studied in statewide institutions.)
- Transfer certificate
- Income certificate (if applicable)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
Also Read; Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam on September 9, 10; Registration Commences at kea.kar.nic.in