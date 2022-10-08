TS ICET 2022 Round 1 Counselling Registration Begin Today, Apply at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Round 1: Telangana ICET 2022 Counselling registrations commence today - October 8, 2022. Students who cleared the TS ICET 2022 exams and are eligible for the counselling procedure can visit the official website to register for the TS ICET 2022 counselling process.

According to the notification released, the online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, and Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification are until October 12, 2022.

A total of two rounds will be conducted for TS ICET 2022 Counselling. Students eligible need to complete the registration and document verification process within the given time to be considered for the allotment process.

As part of the allotment, process candidates will be required to enter the choice of course and college. The final allotment list of the students will be released based on the choices entered by the students in the choice-filling process.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Registrations - Direct Link

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Registration and application link are available on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in. To complete the fee payment process candidates need to visit the official website and enter credentials following which they can submit the application fee. Students from the reserved category are required to submit an application fee of RS 600/- while students from the general category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 1200/-

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Registrations

The link to register for the TS ICET 2022 Counselling process is available on the official website. To complete the registrations candidates can also follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the TS ICET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the fee payment link and submit the application fee

Step 3: Upload all necessary documents in the application form

Step 4: After verifying the status candidates can move ahead to the slot booking process

TS ICET 2022: Documents required for counselling

When applying for the TS ICET 2022 counselling, it is mandatory for candidates to upload the documents in the application form. The list of documents to be uploaded is available below.

Class 10th Marksheet for proof of birth

Class 12th Marksheet

TS ICET 2022 rank card

TS ICET hall ticket

Recent and valid photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID

Graduation certificate and degree

Category certificate, if applicable

Residence certificate

Transfer certificate, TC

