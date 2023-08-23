TS ICET Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start From September 6, Check Fees, Documents Required Here

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the counselling registration process for TS ICET 2023 on September 6, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the TS ICET examination can fill out the registration form through the official website - tsicet.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the TS ICET counselling registration form is September 11, 2023. The provisional seat allotment result will be released on September 11, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the important details provided in the information bulletin before filling the registration form.

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Official Website)

Who can apply for TS ICET 2023 counselling?

Candidates who have qualified in TS ICET 2023 and have secured 50% of marks (for OC candidates) and 45% marks for other candidates in Degree or its equivalent examination are eligible for TS ICET 2023 counselling.

TS ICET 2023 Counselling Fees

Candidates can check the category-wise application fees for TS ICET 2023 given in the table below:

Category Amount SC category Rs 600 General & other categories Rs 1,200

Documents required for TS ICET Counselling 2023

Candidates can check the list of documents required at the time of the registration for TS ICET counselling 2023.

TSICET 2023 Rank Card

TSICET 2023 Hall Ticket

Aadhar Card

SSC or its equivalent Marks memo

Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate

Degree Memorandum of marks

Degree Provisional Pass Certificate

Study or Bonafide Certificate from IX class to Degree

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income Certificate

EWS Certificate

Integrated Community Certificate

Residence Certificate

How to register for TS ICET 2023 counselling online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the counselling registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for TS ICET counselling

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked

Step 4: Upload the valid documents and make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Go through the application form and download it for future use

