TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2023 Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Check Details Here

TSBIE Inter Hall Ticket 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination is expected to release the TSBIE 2023 Inter 1st and 2nd Year Hall Tickets soon. Telangana Board Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year exams 2023 are scheduled to be conducted from March 15, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams 22023 will be able to collect their board admit cards from their respective schools.

School Authorities are required to download the TSBIE Board Exam Admit Card through the link which will be available on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Authorities are required to log in using the school login credentials and download the first copy of the TSBIE 1st and 2nd-year intermediate hall ticket.

Where to check TSBIE 2023 Inter Hall Ticket?

The TSBIE 2023 Inter 1st and 2nd Year Hall Ticket will be released on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the Telangana Board Intermediate Exams can collect their admit cards from their schools.

When can Students Collect their TSBIE Inter Hall Ticket?

School authorities will download the Telangana Inter Admit Card 2023 through the link provided on the official website. After the admit cards are downloaded, the signature and stamp of the principal will be marked on the admit card following which they will be issued to the students. Schools will notify the students regarding the date and time to collect their TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd Year, Admit Cards.

Details Mentioned on TSBIE 2023 Admit Card

The TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd Year Hall Ticket will contain the following details.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Candidate Photograph and Signature

Subjects appearing

Schedule of examination

Reporting time to exam centre

Instructions to be followed

