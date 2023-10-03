TS Inter 1st Year Admission 2023 Last Date Extended; Apply at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter 1st Year Admissions 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended the deadline for admission to 1st-year intermediate programmes for the academic year 2023-24. Now, candidates can apply till October 9, 2023, on the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in. It must be noted that the last date for TS Inter 1st Year Admissions 2023 will not be extended further.

All junior college principals were notified of the decision by the board in a circular sent to them. The circular stated that paying a Rs 1,000 late fee will allow for admission to the course in private junior colleges. There will be no late fees associated with enrollment in this course at any government-run or government-sector college.

“All the principals are instructed to take necessary action to admit the candidates into Intermediate first year until the last date. This will ensure that eligible students are not deprived of the opportunity to pursue their higher education,” the board said.

Students can check out the junior colleges that are affiliated with the state board at acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in. According to the statistics, a total of 61.68% of students have passed the TS Inter 1st year exam this year. There were a total of 4,33,082 students appeared. Out of them, 2,72,208 1st year regular students and 25,553 vocational students qualified.

How to Apply for TS Inter 1st Year Admissions 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the intermediate 1st-year admission link

Step 3: Select the Mandal and district in which the candidate wishes to enroll

Step 4: The list of colleges will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Select the preferred college from the list

